Guantanamo Bay Change of Command Marks Transition Across Three Critical Missions

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – One of the Department of War’s most operationally demanding medical commands welcomed new leadership June 3, 2026, during a change of command ceremony, as Capt. Tammy E. Servies relinquished command to Capt. Toni A. Bowden.

Servies fulfilled three mission-critical roles as commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, commander of Joint Medical Group, Joint Task Force Guantanamo, and hospital director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay under the Defense Health Agency – overseeing both community healthcare delivery and deployed medical operations in support of military readiness.

Rear Adm. Robert J. Hawkins, Commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and Director, Defense Health Network Atlantic, presided over the ceremony and served as guest speaker.

“The mission set here, to say, is unique,” Hawkins said. “It is also super important.”

Hawkins highlighted the scope and importance of the mission, noting that the command supports a diverse population of service members, civilians, contractors and residents while balancing patient care, operational capability and joint force requirements in a constantly evolving environment.

Hawkins praised Servies’ ability to bring order and focus to an inherently challenging mission, noting that strong leadership helps teams see beyond challenges and remain focused on what matters most. “Clarity in leadership and action eases complexity,” he said.

During her tenure, Servies led the organization through a period marked by rapid change, increased operational tempo and sustained support to one of the military’s most geographically isolated missions.

“We executed our primary missions without skipping a single beat,” Servies said, referring to the command’s support to Joint Task Force Southern Guard, hurricane evacuation and response operations and other mission requirements that tested the organization over the past two years.

“The teams were exhausted, facing massive uncertainty, and working overtime,” Servies continued. “But they executed brilliantly, remembering our core mission: to provide the absolute best medical care possible to whatever patient is put in front of us.”

Servies’ leadership emphasized clinical proficiency, a culture of safety, and integration with joint partners while increasing the command’s visibility across the Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency enterprise and reinforcing its role in supporting operational and contingency missions.

Bowden assumed command following her assignment as executive officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Mike in Jacksonville, Florida, bringing operational and expeditionary medicine experience aligned with the command’s mission to support medically ready forces and a ready medical force.

“This command represents something unique,” Bowden said. “We operate in a joint environment where different uniforms, specialties, experiences, and perspectives come together in support of one mission: caring for others while remaining ready to answer the call whenever needed.”

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition formally transferring authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. The ceremony represents the continuity of leadership and the enduring commitment to mission effectiveness, service and operational excellence.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay is a community-based facility providing health care to the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community that consists of approximately 5,000 military, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility providing care to elderly Special Category Residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

Navy Medicine serves as the Maritime Medical Force, developing and delivering manned, trained, equipped, maintained and certified medical forces that preserve the health and readiness of Sailors, Marines and the joint forces worldwide.

The Defense Health Agency is a joint Combat Support Agency responsible for generating and sustaining warfighter readiness while delivering healthcare to service members, retirees and military families worldwide.