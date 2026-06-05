USACE Far East District inspires curiosity through STEAM outreach across three schools in South Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) engaged more than 2,000 students during its annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) outreach events at Humphreys West Elementary School (HWES), Osan Elementary School (OES) and Humphreys Central Elementary School (HCES) in May 2026.

“The partnership provides hands-on experience and mentorship, allowing students to engage directly with real-world applications of STEAM concepts,” said Tammy Pai, Administrative Officer, HWES. “It provides them with a new perspective outside of their daily learning environment, sparks curiosity and encourages them to ask questions and explore potential career paths.”

For more than a decade, FED employees have volunteered their time and expertise to introduce students to engineering and scientific concepts. This year, the district expanded the program to Osan, adding to its long-standing partnerships with Humphreys Central and West elementaries.

“The level of student engagement and enthusiasm stood out the most, along with the creativity and effort the volunteers put into making each activity interactive and meaningful,” Pai said.

At Central, the event continued a partnership that has been an essential component of the school’s STEAM program since the school opened 13 years ago.

“This year’s event was one of our best yet,” said Rick Taylor, 4th grade teacher and STEAM coordinator, Humphreys Central Elementary School. “Students could focus and engage more with the volunteers, and the larger space allowed better flow and movement throughout the event.”

Volunteers included engineers, project managers, construction professionals, military personnel and support staff from across the organization. For the first time, Soldiers from the 11th Engineer Battalion and Airmen from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron joined FED too.

“The engineers and experts in their field are able to pass on that knowledge to a new generation of learners that are going to be our next problem solvers,” Taylor said.

Students rotated through activity stations where they experimented with concepts such as structural stability, airflow, buoyancy, chemical reactions, teamwork and problem-solving, demonstrating how skills are applied in both military and civilian careers.

“There are a lot of interests competing for students’ intellectual attention,” said Michael Nyenhuis, South Branch chief, Programs and Project Management Division, FED. “I think it’s important to engage students early to develop their interest in STEAM fields.”

For many volunteers, the students’ enthusiasm was the highlight of the event.

“I was pleasantly shocked to see just how interested and engaged some of the kids were,” said Giovan Ruiz, a fire protection engineer with FED. “Seeing students genuinely take interest in the science and engineering concepts behind the experiments—and even seeing one student taking notes—was incredibly rewarding.”

For Sgt. 1st Class Ahmed Fadiga, FED Contracting NCOIC, the opportunity to inspire students and share knowledge made the experience especially meaningful.

“The most rewarding part was witnessing the students’ genuine enthusiasm and eagerness to learn,” he said.

One interaction in particular left a lasting impression on him.

“One student became emotional because he wanted to stay longer and continue learning,” Fadiga said. “That really highlighted the impact the event had on the students.”

The annual outreach program also serves as an opportunity for FED employees to connect with the community they support. Through projects across the Korean Peninsula, FED delivers engineering, construction and environmental solutions that support U.S. Forces Korea and its mission. STEAM Day allows FED to share their professions with students and families in a personal and meaningful way.

“These engagements help build relationships with the community and help people understand who we are and what we do,” Nyenhuis said. “It’s important for FED employees to talk to the people who use the facilities we provide. It puts a human face on the relationship both ways.”

Taylor said the impact of the volunteers extends far beyond a single day of activities.

“Our whole staff is so appreciative of the volunteers at this event every year,” he said. “These volunteers inspired and amazed hundreds of students, generating interest in STEAM that will empower more curiosity and learning.”

As another successful year of STEAM outreach comes to a close, FED remains committed to inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists and problem-solvers through education, mentorship and community engagement.