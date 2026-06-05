Next Day Access Montana: New Franchise Location

Andrew Pratt and Kortney Kuelper-Pratt

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a national leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the opening of Next Day Access Montana, owned and operated by Andrew Pratt and Kortney Kuelper-Pratt.Andrew Pratt brings more than 26 years of combined experience in aviation, management, military service, and financial services. He began his career with a distinguished 20-year enlistment in the United States Air Force, specializing in aircraft maintenance and quality inspection. Through his military service, Andrew developed a strong foundation in operational excellence, precision, leadership, and accountability.After transitioning from the military, Andrew entered the financial services industry, where he has spent the last six years excelling in sales and leadership. His experience includes recruiting, training, and mentoring high-performing professionals, as well as building teams focused on collaboration, growth, and client service.Kortney Kuelper-Pratt brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the cruise and hospitality industry, where she has held key management roles across large-scale operations. Her background includes organizational operations, financial management, human resources, accounting, payroll, and team development.Throughout her career, Kortney has focused on improving efficiency, strengthening accountability, and supporting employee growth. Her people-first leadership style, combined with her operational and financial expertise, supports the mission of Next Day Access Montana: helping individuals, families, and businesses create safer and more accessible spaces.Together, Andrew and Kortney are excited to bring trusted mobility and accessibility solutions to communities across Montana.“Next Day Access gives us the opportunity to combine our leadership experience with work that truly impacts people’s daily lives,” said Andrew Pratt. “Our goal is to provide responsive service, expert guidance, and dependable solutions that help our customers feel safe, supported, and independent.”“We understand how important it is for families and businesses to have access to solutions they can trust,” said Kortney Kuelper-Pratt. “We are proud to serve Montana with a customer-focused approach built on care, reliability, and respect.”About Next Day Access MontanaNext Day Access Montana provides customized mobility and accessibility solutions for residential and commercial clients, including wheelchair ramps , stair lifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts and platform lifts, bathroom safety solutions, patient lifts, pool lifts, and other accessibility products. The team is committed to responsive service, free on-site consultations, expert installation, and solutions designed around each customer’s unique needs.For more information, contact Next Day Access Montana at (406) 980-8803 or visit www.nextdayaccess.com/montana/ About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in accessibility and mobility solutions, serving residential and commercial clients across North America. With a network of locally owned franchises, Next Day Access helps individuals of all ages maintain safety, independence, and quality of life through customized accessibility solutions delivered with care, expertise, and responsiveness.To learn more, visit www.nextdayaccess.com

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