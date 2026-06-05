JSS AHER Secures DASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Its Academic Focus on Data Science & AI in Health Sciences

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) Earns DASCA Accreditation

MYSURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER) has secured accreditation from the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), reflecting the institution’s growing engagement in Data Science & AI across health sciences and interdisciplinary research.

JSS AHER, a NAAC A+ accredited Category-I Deemed-to-be University located in Mysuru, Karnataka, has established a strong academic and research ecosystem across medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, biomedical sciences, life sciences, and allied disciplines. The university has consistently emphasized research-driven education, global collaboration, and innovation-led academic development.

For an institution closely connected to healthcare and life sciences, the significance of Data Science & AI extends well beyond technical specialization. Intelligent systems are increasingly influencing diagnostics, healthcare analytics, precision medicine, pharmaceutical research, clinical decision-making, and public health systems. The DASCA accreditation reflects JSS AHER’s focus on integrating data science capabilities within a multidisciplinary academic environment while supporting graduates and researchers in addressing complex healthcare and scientific challenges through analytical technologies.

Speaking on this milestone, Avik Dutta, Country Manager – India at Academik America, said, "JSS AHER represents an important academic environment where data science and artificial intelligence intersect meaningfully with healthcare, biomedical sciences, and research-driven education. The DASCA accreditation reflects an institutional direction that recognizes the growing importance of intelligent systems in shaping the future of health sciences and interdisciplinary innovation."

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. B. Suresh, Pro Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, emphasized, "JSS AHER has established a distinguished academic and research ecosystem across health sciences and allied disciplines. Its engagement with Data Science & AI reflects an understanding that the next generation of innovation in healthcare will be driven not only by scientific discovery, but also by the effective application of data, analytics, and intelligent systems. The DASCA accreditation affirms this forward-looking academic direction."

The accreditation also creates opportunities for JSS AHER to engage more deeply with initiatives led by DASCA and the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI), including faculty advancement platforms, interdisciplinary research collaboration, and the development of Centers of Excellence supporting AI and data-driven innovation.

As AI and analytics continue to influence healthcare and scientific discovery, institutions capable of integrating computational capability with research, ethics, and applied clinical understanding are expected to play an increasingly important role. JSS AHER’s continued investment in this direction reflects a broader academic vision shaped by scientific rigor, innovation, and global relevance.

About JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, is a multidisciplinary, research-oriented institution with a substantial academic community spanning diverse health sciences and allied disciplines. The university supports a student base of over 3,000 learners, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral scholars, along with a growing cohort of international students. It is supported by a strong academic workforce of over 650 faculty members, comprising experienced educators, clinicians, and researchers contributing across teaching, research, and clinical practice.

The institution operates from a well-developed campus ecosystem centered in Mysuru, integrating academic facilities with teaching hospitals, advanced laboratories, and research centers. With infrastructure that supports interdisciplinary learning, clinical training, and applied research across its constituent colleges and faculties, JSS AHER has a strong focus on academic rigor, research engagement, and professional training across its programs.

About DASCA

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) is a global standards and accreditation body for data science and related disciplines. DASCA defines professional standards, frameworks, and accreditation benchmarks that help institutions strengthen academic quality, curriculum relevance, and professional readiness in data science, AI, analytics, and allied fields. Through its accreditation and certification frameworks, DASCA supports universities and institutions in aligning their programs with global expectations and emerging industry needs.

About Academik America

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

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