Cole Floor Remarks on H.R. 8646, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027 (As Prepared for the Record)

I thank my good friend – Chairman Harris – for the time. Today’s Fiscal Year 2027 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill recognizes a simple truth: when American agriculture is strong, America is strong.

This measure puts that principle into action. The bill before us supports farmers, ranchers, and rural communities – and invests in research to keep the United States competitive. It invests in food safety through important inspection resources and protecting American agriculture from foreign pests and diseases. And it reinforces an America First approach by ensuring policies favor products produced right here in the United States.

At every level, the health and well-being of Americans and our communities are prioritized. We strengthen rural development, implement broadband investments, and reinforce the integrity of critical food and medical supply chains. We also uphold access to nutrition resources by fully funding SNAP and WIC – as well as increasing resources for child school food programs.

Supporting American families also means protecting the nation and the critical resources we depend on every day. It’s why the bill further reinforces key national security priorities by tightening oversight of foreign purchases of agricultural land and strengthening FDA oversight of foreign drug manufacturing facilities.

Safeguarding assets and reducing vulnerabilities in these critical areas is significant to defending American resources and reducing strategic vulnerabilities. And just as importantly, it restores focus and accountability by cutting wasteful programs, eliminating Biden-era regulations, and holding every dollar to a higher standard.

From the farm to the dinner table, this measure puts Americans first by strengthening agriculture, protecting public health, and supporting economic opportunity across the country.

I thank Chairman Harris for his leadership in crafting this bill – and I appreciate the partnership of Ranking Member Bishop, as well the hard work of the majority and minority staff. Mr. Harris and Mr. Bishop may be in different places today but I’ve watched them work through the process before and come to common ground, and I’m quite confident that will happen again. Process, in many ways, is just as important as policy. Having our second full-year appropriations measure on the House floor reflects a commitment to regular order, thoughtful oversight, and the Article I responsibility entrusted to Congress by the American people. With that, I urge adoption of this FY27 bill, and I yield back.