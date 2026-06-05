Jewish National Fund-USA Appoints New International Director of World Zionist Village

Cora Neumann

Cora Neumann to advance global vision for connection, solidarity, and Jewish peoplehood

The World Zionist Village is set to become a landmark destination and a defining force in Zionist engagement for generations to come” — Cora Neumann

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewish National Fund-USA is proud to announce the appointment of Cora Neumann as its new International Director of the World Zionist Village . Set to open in 2029, the Village will serve as a global center for Jewish connection, leadership, learning, and peoplehood.“Jewish National Fund-USA has been part of my family's life for as long as I can remember,” said Neumann. “My grandfather, a Holocaust refugee, was director of Jewish Children and Family Services in Denver for 30 years and chaired Jewish National Fund-USA events in our community. The organization has been a steady, enduring presence for 125 years, and I am proud to step into this role to honor my family and our legacy and strength as a people.”In addition to her personal connection to the organization, Neumann brings more than 25 years of experience in public service, global health, and community engagement to the role. A Montana State Senator, public health practitioner, and nonprofit professional, she has held leadership positions at the U.S. State Department, the World Health Organization, and the Montana Public Health Institute.Neumann is excited to pay that legacy forward through her work with the World Zionist Village, leading the development and global engagement strategy to strengthen Jewish identity, deepen connection to Israel, and provide a welcoming space for Jews worldwide.“The World Zionist Village is set to become a landmark destination and a defining force in Zionist engagement for generations to come,” said Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell F. Robinson. “Cora brings the vision, drive, and leadership needed to help make history, and I am excited to see the impact she will have in bringing this revolutionary project to life.”Rooted in shared Jewish values and a deep love for Israel, the World Zionist Village will bring together students, educators, young professionals, community leaders, and families from across the globe for immersive experiences that foster dialogue, innovation, leadership development, and cultural exchange.“I believe deeply in the power of place,” said Neumann. “I envision the World Zionist Village as a home away from home for Jews everywhere—especially for those feeling isolated, disconnected, or searching for community. It will be a place to reconnect with the land of Israel, with one another, and with something larger than themselves. A place to heal, and to grow.”Through groundbreaking initiatives and special programming, the Village will help shape a stronger, more connected Jewish future for generations to come.To learn more about the World Zionist Village, visit worldzionistvillage.org or contact Cora Neumann at cneumann@jnf.org or 212-879-9300 x651.

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