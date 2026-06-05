Facing Fentanyl, Keller Logistics and Trucking Cares Foundation Launch 'Hope Hits the Highway' on National Naloxone Day

Facing Fentanyl/ARMOUR

ARMOUR Families/Facing Fentanyl

Hope Hits the Highway

Hope Hits the Highway

Trucking Cares Foundation

Trucking Cares Foundation

Campaign expands fentanyl awareness trucks while emphasizing the lifesaving power of naloxone

We didn't know about illicit fentanyl when we lost our son Jayden to fentanyl poisoning, if we had known, and if naloxone had been accessible at the time, it may have saved my son's life”
— Adrienne Sautter
WASHINGTON D.C., CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Naloxone Day, Facing Fentanyl, Keller Logistics Group, and the American Trucking Associations’ Trucking Cares Foundation are launching Hope Hits the Highway, a national naloxone awareness campaign focused on one urgent message: Awareness educates. Naloxone saves lives.

As illicit fentanyl and synthetic drugs continue to devastate families and communities across the country, Hope Hits the Highway brings together prevention education, family-led awareness, and the reach of America’s trucking industry to help carry a lifesaving message into communities nationwide.

The campaign builds on the fentanyl awareness truck initiative created by the Trucking Cares Foundation in partnership with Facing Fentanyl. That effort helped put fentanyl prevention messages on America’s highways through wrapped trucks that serve as mobile awareness tools, educating the public about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.

With Keller Logistics Group now joining the effort, Hope Hits the Highway expands the mission by emphasizing naloxone awareness, overdose and poisoning response education, and driver preparedness. Keller Logistics has enlisted 20 Hope Hits the Highway Driver Ambassadors who will carry naloxone on the road, helping turn awareness into action and giving drivers the ability to respond in the event of an overdose or poisoning emergency.

The naloxone awareness initiative will also be amplified by the American Trucking Associations’ Trucking Cares Foundation, which will help share this lifesaving information about naloxone with professional drivers across the country. By engaging the trucking industry’s national network, the campaign will broaden its reach and help more drivers, families, and communities understand the importance of naloxone access and overdose response education.

“This partnership represents what is possible when families, industries, and communities come together to protect lives,” said Andrea Thomas, Founder and CEO of ARMOUR Families/Facing Fentanyl. “America’s highways move everything our country depends on. Through Hope Hits the Highway, those same highways can also become powerful platforms for prevention, awareness, and lifesaving action. We are deeply grateful to Keller Logistics for helping expand this effort and to the Trucking Cares Foundation and American Trucking Associations for helping carry these messages forward.”

Hope Hits the Highway is part of a larger campaign launch scheduled for June 27 at Keller Logistics Group in Ohio. Later this month, Keller Logistics and Facing Fentanyl will launch the newest fentanyl awareness truck, the sixth truck design in the awareness fleet. The truck will travel to New York City this August, thanks to Keller Logistics, where it will be part of Facing Fentanyl’s flagship National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day event in Times Square.

This year’s National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day flagship event is supported by Padagis Naloxone, helping strengthen the effort to reach communities nationwide and support a message that can save lives.

“We didn’t know about illicit fentanyl when we lost our son Jayden to fentanyl poisoning,” said Adrienne Sautter, Facing Fentanyl Operations Director and impacted family member. “If we had known, and if naloxone had been accessible at the time, it may have saved my son’s life. We must work harder to spare other families from this devastation. This initiative can save lives.”

The growing awareness truck fleet honors families impacted by fentanyl poisoning while helping warn communities about the deadly risks of illicit fentanyl.
Free fentanyl awareness and education resources can be found at:
https://facingfentanylnow.org/education/

About ARMOUR Families/Facing Fentanyl

Facing Fentanyl, founded by Andrea Thomas and co-founder of ARMOUR Families, is a national initiative led by families impacted by fentanyl poisoning working to raise awareness, strengthen prevention efforts, and advocate for solutions to combat the synthetic drug crisis. Facing Fentanyl is also the home of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed each year on August 21.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a transportation and logistics company committed to serving customers and supporting communities through reliable logistics solutions, employee engagement, and charitable service.

About the Trucking Cares Foundation

The Trucking Cares Foundation is the trucking industry’s charitable arm, supporting communities through public service, philanthropy, disaster relief, and initiatives that respond to national needs.

Andrea Thomas
Facing Fentanyl/ARMOUR Families
andrea@voicesforawareness.com
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How to use Padagis Naloxone Nasal Spray

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Andrea Thomas
Facing Fentanyl/ARMOUR Families andrea@voicesforawareness.com
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83-3590887
2453 Industrial Blvd
Grand Junction, Colorado, 81505
United States
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About

NATIONAL FENTANYL PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DAY™ AUGUST 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day™ is established in remembrance of the loved ones who lost their lives due to illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug has brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. This coordinated day of response is for fentanyl awareness organizations and affected families to come together sharing their lived experiences as part of a whole group warning and informing our youth, the public, and the unsuspecting. This day will be observed on August 21.

https://facingfentanylnow.org/

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