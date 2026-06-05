Central Coast Water Authority Enlists PlanetBids to Enhance Vendor Outreach and Streamline Procurement

PlanetBids will centralized procurement activities, simplify vendor communications, and increase visibility for upcoming opportunities for CCWA.

PlanetBids helps agencies like Central Coast Water Authority expand their reach, simplify bid management, and bring greater efficiency and transparency to the procurement process.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

BUELLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) announced today it has selected PlanetBids lifecycle procurement platform to modernize its procurement processes and expand vendor participation for public solicitations.Serving communities throughout Santa Barbara County, CCWA conducts approximately 4-6 formal solicitations each year, in addition to a larger volume of informal bids and quotes. PlanetBids’ solicitation and vendor management functionality will help CCWA centralize procurement activities, simplify vendor communications, and increase visibility for upcoming opportunities.Previously, CCWA relied on more traditional procurement processes that made it difficult to reach a broad vendor audience and efficiently manage both informal and formal purchases. But PlanetBids’ connected platform will allow CCWA to manage solicitations of all sizes, from quick quotes and informal bids to formal Request for Proposals (RFP) and public works projects, while keeping all documentation, communications, and bid responses organized in one central place and accepting secure digital bid submissions.One of the key goals for CCWA is expanding vendor outreach to encourage stronger competition and improve bid participation. PlanetBids’ vast vendor network and easy-to-use vendor portal will help CCWA connect with both its existing vendor community as well as a broader network of qualified suppliers across California and the Western United States.The platform also enables CCWA to reduce administrative overhead by automating many manual procurement process steps, including purchase requests, solicitation and scope creation, RFP release, vendor notifications and communications, and bid acceptance.“Public agencies want to attract the best vendors and ensure a fair, competitive process,” said PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo. “PlanetBids helps agencies like Central Coast Water Authority expand their reach, simplify bid management, and bring greater efficiency and transparency to the procurement process.”PlanetBids’ widespread adoption across neighboring agencies and other regional water districts – including the City of Santa Maria, Goleta Water District and the City and County of Santa Barbara – made the platform a natural fit for improving collaboration with vendors already familiar with the system.CCWA is now using the system to support upcoming capital projects and operational procurements. To view all public solicitations or to register with the CCWA as a vendor, visit their new PlanetBids vendor portal About Central Coast Water AuthorityThe Central Coast Water Authority is a public entity organized under a joint exercise of powers agreement for the creation and maintenance of water resources in portions of North County, Santa Ynez Valley, and the South Coast areas of Santa Barbara County. CCWA owns and operates a water treatment plant and pipeline that delivers water from the State Water Project to project participants in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The distribution system consists of 130 miles of pipeline, treated water tanks three interim storage facilities, one energy dissipation facility, nine turnouts, four isolation valve facilities, a chloramines removal and water pumping facility, and Lake Cachuma inlet monitoring facility. Learn more at ccwa.com About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

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