Skillman Recording Violinist Koshiro Takeuchi Won First Prize at the 2026 Montreal International Music Competition

Violinist Koshiro Takeuchi has won First Prize at the 2026 Montreal International Music Competition (CMIM).

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly signed Skillman Records violinist Koshiro Takeuchi has won First Prize and Baroque Prize at the 2026 Montreal International Music Competition (CMIM). The 20-year-old Japanese sensation captured the top honor following a stunning final performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal under Sascha Goetzel.In a striking validation of industry foresight, Skillman Records had officially signed Takeuchi to a global contract just before the competition commenced. In the finals, his interpretation captivated the international jury and earned a roaring standing ovation, praised as a masterclass overflowing with unbridled passion and nuanced, breathtaking sensitivity."We partnered with Koshiro because we heard a rare, deeply moving power in his playing," stated the executive team at Skillman Records. "He is a true poet of the instrument, and our journey is just beginning."A full-scholarship student at the Manhattan School of Music, Takeuchi had already set his debut duo album into motion with Skillman Records prior to the competition. Collaborating with pianist Nianyi Huang, the upcoming producer-driven release features monumental works by Beethoven, Strauss, and Schnittke. This historic victory marks a flawless opening chapter for a major partnership the international music community will eagerly watch.Media Contact:For album updates and inquiries, please visit the official Skillman Records website: https://www.skillmanrecords.com

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