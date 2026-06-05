Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba: Caribbean Gem Embraces Sustainable Island Practices

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

Energy and water conservation are key priorities in the resort’s sustainability management plan.

At Boardwalk, sustainability isn’t a checkbox, it’s part of our everyday island lifestyle.” — Mickael Mesker, Assistant Hotel Manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba its inaugural certification. Boardwalk is an adults-only boutique hotel situated in the midst of a former coconut plantation in Aruba. The family run property consists of 49 private casitas set within a lush tropical oasis complete with tranquility zones, pools, cocktail bar and restaurant, and its own Boardwalk beach area on Palm Beach. Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba is deeply committed to protecting the island’s natural beauty while offering guests an authentic, meaningful stay.“We are very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. At Boardwalk, sustainability isn’t a checkbox, it’s part of our everyday island lifestyle. From reducing waste to celebrating Aruba’s cultural heritage, we believe that meaningful travel should leave a positive impact on both people and place,” said Mickael Mesker, Assistant Hotel Manager at Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba.Greening OperationsEnergy and water conservation are key priorities in the resort’s sustainability management plan. The property has embraced technology and maintains operational systems that support data tracking and reporting. To date, 80 solar panels installed on the Lobby roof provide green energy with 32 new green buildings 100% powered by solar energy. Lighting on the property is 100% LED in all buildings, rooms and gardens, resulting in electricity savings of 90%.With limited rainfall and a heavy reliance on energy-intensive desalination, water conservation is critical in Aruba. Since 2019, the on-site Reverse Osmosis system has produced 150+ m³ of fresh water monthly, covering up to 30% of the hotel’s water needs. This water is primarily used for garden irrigation and toilet flushing, significantly reducing dependence on municipal sources while keeping gardens green and thriving.Casita Composting ProgramsEach casita is equipped with its own compost bin, encouraging guests to actively participate in regenerative practices at Boardwalk. Organic waste such as fruit peels and eggshells is collected and transformed into nutrient-rich compost and liquid fertilizer which nourishes lush tropical gardens. This closed-loop system reduces waste volume going to landfill, lowers carbon emissions, and supports a flourishing ecosystem, all while educating guests in a fun, hands-on way.Boardwalk Treasure MapsTo discover the island of Aruba beyond the usual tourist trail, guests receive Treasure Maps upon check-in that offer curated local insights with themes focusing on romance, culture, nature, and sustainability. For nature lovers, the sustainability tour introduces guests to the resort's surrounding indigenous flora and fauna. By exploring the island firsthand, team members become passionate island ambassadors while guests enjoy authentic friendly guidance. This initiative strengthens local partnerships, supports responsible tourism, and ensures Boardwalk’s recommendations stay rooted in real, lived experiences.Supporting Aruban Artists and Creative SustainabilityAruban culture is creatively woven into the guest experience through local art. The resort’s Twin Art project commissions local artists to create paired artworks - one for Boardwalk and one either donated or auctioned to benefit the Aruban Art community. In addition, the Creative in Residence Program also hosts global artists, like wildlife filmmaker Natalie Clements, whose conservation-themed film premiered at the property and was shared across social media. The film featuring the protected wetlands behind Boardwalk inspires guests to explore nature with greater care and intention.To read more about sustainability at Boardwalk, please click here ContactTrisha ReinkemeyerAssistant Hotel ManagerBoardwalk Boutique Hotel ArubaBakval 20, Noord, ArubaE: pr@boardwalkaruba.comT: +297 586 6654

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