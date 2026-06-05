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Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green to Travel Out of State

STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
 
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

 KE KIAʻĀINA

 

GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL OUT OF STATE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 4, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green will travel out of state from June 8 through June 23, 2026, for time with family.

While traveling, Governor Green will retain executive authority and remain in regular contact with state leadership and cabinet members. Acting Lieutenant Governor Keith Regan will oversee day-to-day government operations in Hawaiʻi and serve as acting governor during the Governor’s absence, consistent with state law and continuity of government procedures.

The administration has also established a coordinated leadership and emergency response structure during the Governor’s travel period. Major General Stephen F. Logan, adjutant general of the Hawaiʻi Department of Defense and director of emergency management, along with cabinet leaders and emergency management officials, will advise and support state operations in the event of a disaster or emergency. Emergency response protocols and emergency proclamation preparations have also been coordinated in advance, to ensure continuity of operations and rapid response capabilities statewide.

“Government operations will continue seamlessly while I am traveling and we have strong leadership and emergency management systems in place to ensure the state remains fully prepared and responsive,” said Governor Green. “Keith Regan brings decades of public service experience and steady leadership — and our cabinet, emergency management teams and county partners are fully coordinated to respond quickly and effectively if needed.”

The Governor’s Office, cabinet agencies and emergency management leadership have coordinated operational plans in advance to ensure uninterrupted government functions and continued statewide readiness throughout this period.

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Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green to Travel Out of State

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