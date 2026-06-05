Chairmen Guthrie, Joyce, and Latta Request Investigation of Foreign Adversaries’ Efforts to Block American Data Center Buildout

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, sent a letter to the Co-Chairs of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel requesting information about the evidence that strongly suggests there are foreign influence campaigns working to slow American AI progress and block the development of the infrastructure we need to power it.

“Our nation is locked in a race with China to innovate and lead the world in the development of Artificial Intelligence technologies. The fact that Chinese Communist Party-backed entities and other foreign adversaries may be attempting to influence decisions related to American data center infrastructure puts into perspective how serious of a fight we are in. Americans deserve to know who is bankrolling the disinformation campaign that seeks to block critical infrastructure investments,” said Chairman Guthrie. “Data centers are the foundational computing structure that makes modern life possible. From financial and medical records that underpin the economy and personal health care to the photos and emails on our phones to the critical infrastructure that keeps the electricity flowing to homes and businesses, so much of what we take for granted in our daily digital lives relies on the data center infrastructure across the country. Our adversaries in Beijing fundamentally understand this, and that’s why our Committee is working to address this critical issue.”

Key excerpt from the letter:

“In July 2025, the White House released an action plan titled, ‘Winning the Race: America’s Action Plan,’ which states, ‘[w]hoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits. Just like we won the space race, it is imperative that the United States and its allies win this race.’ As the Committee with legislative jurisdiction over matters related to energy, telecommunications, health care, and environment, advancements in AI and the buildout of infrastructure supporting this technology, such as data centers, is of keen interest. The U.S. is in a global race for technological superiority that has significantly raised the stakes for economic and national security if our nation falls behind. It is critical that this Administration takes any effort to undermine this objective—particularly from foreign adversaries—with a great deal of seriousness.”

CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

CLICK HERE to read more from the New York Post.

BACKGROUND:

New investigations from the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) and Power the Future (PTF) lay out how these foreign-linked influence campaigns are currently being waged.

BPI documents how foreign state media, the CCP-aligned Singham network, and foreign-billionaire funding are routed through U.S. nonprofits. PTF’s report shows how billionaire donors filter cash through a financial web into America’s nonprofit ecosystem to turn public opinion against data center buildout, using the same playbook environmental activists have run against needed energy projects for decades.

This new information comes as states and localities continue to examine potential pauses and moratoriums on data center construction, an effort that is backstopped by Senator Bernie Sander’s disastrous AI Data Center Moratorium Act.

Throughout this Congress, the Committee on Energy and Commerce has worked to ensure American leadership in AI, while supporting the power generation needed to win the race against China to AI dominance.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. China already deploys next-generation technologies to advance many of the regime’s most sinister goals focused on enhancing the power of its surveillance state utilizing advanced computing. The fact that China is now attempting to undermine American AI innovation is a stark warning, and these threats need to be taken seriously.