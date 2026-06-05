Pixelmate Offers Exhibition Booth Design and Build Services for Gastech 2026 at BITEC

Custom 3D exhibition stand design for GASTECH 2026 by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. End-to-end exhibition management services provided by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for international brands. Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. delivers world-class exhibition solutions at Gastech 2026, featuring state-of-the-art booth design and comprehensive event management services for energy industry exhibitors. Pixelmate Exhibition Co Ltd Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.'s expert technical teams provide turnkey exhibition stand construction services, from initial framework to final installation, ensuring flawless execution at Gastech 2026.

Leading exhibition stand agency offers turnkey booth construction and custom stand design for Gastech 2026 at BITEC Bangkok.

Gastech is the most important gathering for the global gas and LNG value chain. Our team ensures every booth complies with BITEC's strict safety codes.” — Spokesperson, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a premier exhibition stand agency based in Bangkok with 17+ years of industry experience, today announced its specialized exhibition booth design and booth builder services for Gastech 2026, the world's largest exhibition and conference dedicated to natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI for energy. Taking place September 14-17, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Gastech is expected to attract over 50,000 energy professionals, 1,000 exhibitors, and delegates from more than 150 countries.As a trusted booth contractor and exhibition stand builder serving 10 Asia-Pacific countries, Pixelmate brings unparalleled local expertise to Gastech exhibitors. The company has delivered 500+ custom exhibition booths with a 98% on-time completion rate, and has been operating professionally at BITEC, IMPACT, and QSNCC venues since 2012. Pixelmate's comprehensive services include custom exhibition stand design, turnkey booth construction, on-site installation, and project management — providing energy sector exhibitors with a single-point solution for their entire exhibition presence."Gastech represents the single most important gathering for companies serving the global gas and LNG value chain," said a spokesperson for Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "Energy sector exhibition stands must communicate engineering expertise, project scale, and financial stability — qualities that energy sector buyers evaluate before awarding multi-million dollar contracts. Our team of expert exhibition stand designers understands the unique requirements of this industry, from PE-certified engineering for double-deck structures to heavy-duty flooring certified for equipment displays. We ensure every booth we build complies with BITEC's strict safety codes and achieves first-time approval."Pixelmate's Gastech exhibition services are tailored specifically for oil, gas, and energy sector exhibitors. The company's exhibition booth design capabilities include large-scale project visualizations such as pipeline maps and LNG terminal renderings, process flow diagrams displayed at architectural scale, corporate video walls showing project time-lapses and safety records, private meeting rooms for confidential deal negotiations, and dedicated sustainability messaging zones for carbon reduction and ESG commitments.Exhibitors preparing for Gastech 2026 can access Pixelmate's comprehensive exhibitor guide at https://pixelmateexpo.com/blogs/gastech-exhibition-stand-guide . The guide provides detailed insights on stand design strategies for energy sector exhibitors, audience engagement tactics for senior decision-makers, and frequently asked questions about Gastech booth requirements, design standards, and venue compliance at BITEC Bangkok."The most effective Gastech exhibitors use a tiered engagement approach," the spokesperson continued. "Visual displays capture attention from the aisle, technical staff answer initial questions, and senior executives conduct deeper discussions in private meeting rooms. As experienced exhibition stand designers and exhibition stand builders, we design our booths to support this multi-level engagement strategy, ensuring visitors at every level of interest receive appropriate attention and that our clients maximize their ROI from this premier energy industry event."Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. invites all Gastech 2026 exhibitors — from national oil companies and international energy majors to EPC contractors and cleantech startups — to request a free consultation and quote. With booth space filling rapidly and construction timelines tightening, early engagement with an experienced booth contractor is essential for ensuring a standout presence at this landmark event.About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Established in 2009 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading exhibition stand agency specializing in custom exhibition stand design, in-house production, and turnkey installation across 10 Asia-Pacific countries. Trusted by Fortune 500 brands with a 98% on-time delivery record, Pixelmate has built 500+ exhibition booths for 109+ international clients. The company's full-service offerings include bespoke exhibition booth design, turnkey booth construction, on-site installation, and end-to-end project management. Pixelmate operates professionally at BITEC, IMPACT, QSNCC, Marina Bay Sands, KLCC, MITEC, and major exhibition venues throughout the Asia-Pacific region. For more information, visit https://pixelmateexpo.com or request a free quote with 24-hour response time.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. — Exhibition Stand Builder & Booth Contractor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.