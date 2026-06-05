GLOBAL ART SHOW AT THE KENNEDY CENTER CELEBRATES AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH RAY SIMON MASTERPIECES

A TRIBUTE TO GEORGE WASHINGTON: "DIVINE PROVIDENCE" ABRAHAM LINCOLN AND THE AMERICAN STORY By Ray Simon

Acclaimed American Artist Donates Two Original Framed Masterworks to the Global Humanities Foundation in Support of Art, Culture, and World Peace

Art connects humanity. Culture inspires understanding. Together they build peace.” — Art has the unique power to transcend borders, languages, and differences.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, the Global Humanities Foundation is proud to announce a historic exhibition featuring the works of nationally acclaimed American artist Ray Simon at the Global Art Show and Gala Celebration on June 14, 2026, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.The exhibition will coincide with both America's Semiquincentennial Celebration and Flag Day, creating a powerful tribute to the nation's history, ideals, and enduring spirit. The event will bring together ambassadors, diplomats, artists, educators, cultural leaders, collectors, and distinguished guests from around the world in a celebration of art, culture, freedom, and international friendship.In a remarkable demonstration of generosity and commitment to the arts, Ray Simon ( https://raysimon.art ) has donated two original framed masterpieces to the Global Humanities Foundation in support of its mission to promote art and culture as a bridge connecting humanity, fostering mutual understanding, and advancing world peace.The two donated works, "Divine Providence" and "America's Story," represent some of Simon's most powerful and inspirational artistic achievements. Together, they capture the essence of the American journey and preserve timeless lessons that continue to shape the nation's identity."Art has the unique power to transcend borders, languages, and differences," said Rose Hong, Founder and Executive Director of the Global Humanities Foundation." Ray Simon's extraordinary gift not only enriches our exhibition but also strengthens our mission to use art as a force for education, cultural diplomacy, and peace."A TRIBUTE TO GEORGE WASHINGTON: "DIVINE PROVIDENCE"The first masterpiece, "Divine Providence," presents a breathtaking and symbolic portrait of George Washington mounted upon a magnificent white horse, surrounded by imagery that reflects the founding spirit of the United States.More than a historical painting, "Divine Providence" is a visual narrative layered with meaning and symbolism. The work captures Washington not only as a military leader and founding father, but also as a figure guided by destiny, courage, faith, and perseverance. Rich in patriotic imagery, the painting invites viewers to reflect upon the ideals that inspired the birth of a nation and the sacrifices required to preserve liberty.The composition's captivating storytelling, symbolic elements, and emotional depth create an experience that reveals new insights with every viewing. It embodies the spirit of America and reminds audiences of the principles upon which the nation was founded.The painting serves as both an artistic achievement and an educational tool, encouraging future generations to explore the values, vision, and leadership that shaped the United States.ABRAHAM LINCOLN AND THE AMERICAN STORYThe second donated masterpiece, "America's Story," offers an equally moving and powerful vision of American history. In this captivating work, Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator, sits upon a staircase, deeply engaged in reading to a group of attentive children. The scene captures a poignant moment of wisdom, compassion, and hope. Through Simon's masterful storytelling, Lincoln becomes more than a historical figure—he becomes a teacher, mentor, and guardian of the American dream.The painting symbolizes the transmission of knowledge from one generation to the next. It reminds viewers that the future of any nation depends upon the values, lessons, and principles passed to its children.Through its rich symbolism and emotional resonance, "America's Story" celebrates education, leadership, freedom, and civic responsibility. It invites audiences to embrace Lincoln's timeless wisdom and reflect upon the importance of preserving America's ideals for future generations.A NATIONAL TREASURE OF AMERICAN HISTORYRay Simon is nationally recognized for paintings that capture defining moments in American history and tell compelling stories through art. His works are included in the collections of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, the George Washington Presidential Library Museum, the Barack Obama Presidential Library, President Donald J. Trump's estate, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League, the NBA, the National Hockey League, the Department of Defense, and many other prestigious institutions. His artwork has been featured by major national media outlets including Newsweek, Time, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, Newsmax, and the Associated Press. Many of his paintings are accompanied by educational materials that support national educational standards and enhance historical understanding.A HISTORIC MOMENT AT THE KENNEDY CENTERThe Global Art Show represents one of the signature cultural celebrations of America's 250th anniversary. Hosted at the Kennedy Center on Flag Day, June 14, 2026, the exhibition will showcase international artists while highlighting America's artistic, historical, and cultural heritage.Visitors will have the rare opportunity to view Ray Simon's masterpieces in person, meet artists and cultural leaders from around the world, and participate in a celebration that honors both American history and global unity.Collectors, museums, educational institutions, corporations, and cultural organizations are especially encouraged to attend. Ray Simon's works have become highly sought after by collectors, public officials, diplomats, educators, and cultural institutions for their historical significance, artistic excellence, and educational value.The Global Humanities Foundation invites the public to become part of this historic moment by attending the Global Art Show and Gala Celebration at the Kennedy Center on June 14, 2026. These iconic works do more than document history—they preserve its essence. They tell the story of a nation, inspire future generations, and remind us of the enduring values that unite humanity.As America enters its next chapter, these extraordinary masterpieces stand as lasting cultural treasures worthy of being collected, preserved, and passed down for generations to come.For tickets, and exhibition information, please visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/exhibits/2025-2026/ghf-gala/ and the Global Humanities Foundation website: www.globalartsgallery.org * This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Trump Kennedy Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.