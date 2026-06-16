Sitting Pretty Halo Hair Launches on UB Marketplace

Sitting Pretty Halo Hair now available on UB Marketplace

Sitting Pretty has built a strong direct-to-consumer business. This launch marks an important next step in expanding the brand's distribution, reaching new customers through a trusted retail platform.” — Dafina Smith, Founder & CEO, Covet Brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sitting Pretty Halo Hair today announced that its halo hair extensions are now available through UB Marketplace, Ulta Beauty's curated online marketplace. The launch marks the brand's first expansion beyond its direct-to-consumer business model following its acquisition by Covet Brands in 2025.Founded to serve women with fine and thinning hair, Sitting Pretty has built an international customer base through its halo extension product, which is designed to provide volume and length without permanent installation methods.Sitting Pretty's halo extensions feature a wire-based design and are made from 100% Remy human hair. The products are available in a range of shades and lengths and can be purchased through ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app.UB Marketplace is Ulta Beauty's invitation-only online marketplace that connects beauty brands with customers through ulta.com and the Ulta Beauty app.About Sitting Pretty Halo HairSitting Pretty Halo Hair is a hair extension brand focused on serving women with fine and thinning hair. The company offers halo hair extensions designed for everyday wear and has built its business through a direct-to-consumer model serving customers across multiple international markets. Sitting Pretty Halo Hair became part of Covet Brands in 2025.About Covet BrandsCovet Brands is a New York-based company operating hair extension brands across both professional and consumer channels. Its portfolio includes Covet & Mane, a professional extension brand sold through certified stylists, and Sitting Pretty Halo Hair, a consumer-focused brand known for its halo hair extensions.Media Contact

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