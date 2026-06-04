NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Expands Family Leave Law
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA
JADE T. BUTAY
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
HAWAIʻI EXPANDS FAMILY LEAVE LAW
Military-Related Urgent Needs Now Qualify for Leave
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 4, 2026
HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced that Governor Josh Green has signed Act 13 into law, expanding the Hawaiʻi Family Leave Law to allow eligible employees to take family leave for a qualifying military exigency involving an employee’s child, spouse, reciprocal beneficiary, sibling, grandchild, or parent serving in the United States Armed Forces. The law takes effect July 1.
“The expansion of Hawaiʻi’s family leave law ensures that workers can respond to urgent situations related to active‑duty military service without jeopardizing their employment,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “This amendment recognizes the unique challenges faced by families of service members and reinforces Hawaiʻi’s commitment to supporting military families.”
Hawaiʻi’s Family Leave Law provides employees, who work for employers with 100 or more employees, up to four weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave during any calendar year, upon the birth or adoption of an employee’s child, to care for the employee’s child, spouse, reciprocal beneficiary, sibling, grandchild, or parent with a serious health condition, or for a qualifying military exigency.
For more information about Hawaiʻi’s Family Leave Law, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/ or contact the Wage Standards Division at 808-586-8777 or [email protected].
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