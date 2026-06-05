Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.4.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Edward Silva, of Tulare, has been appointed Warden of Corcoran State Prison. Silva has been Acting Warden at Corcoran State Prison since 2025, where he has held several positions since 2020, including Chief Deputy Warden, Acting Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Acting Associate Warden, and Correctional Captain. He was a Correctional Captain at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison from 2017 to 2020. Silva was a Correctional Lieutenant at Corcoran State Prison from 2011 to 2017. He was Correctional Sergeant at North Kern State Prison from 2006 to 2011. Silva was a Correctional Officer at Avenal State Prison from 1999 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $199,332. Silva is a Republican.

Michelle Prater, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communications at the California State Lottery. Prater has been Deputy Director of Public Education at the Governor’s Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications since 2022. She was Corporate Sponsorship Manager and Brand Manager at Markstein Beverage Company of Sacramento from 2014 to 2022. Prater was Director of Marketing and Public Relations at California Exposition and State Fair from 2013 to 2014. She was Marketing and Sustainability Project Manager at Best Buy from 2010 to 2012. Prater was Senior Partner Business Manager at Maloof Sports & Entertainment from 2001 to 2010. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communications from Point Loma Nazarene University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $150,660. Prater is registered without party preference.

Leticia Sandoval, of Lemon Grove, has been reappointed to the Collateral Recovery Disciplinary Review Committee, where she has served since 2020. Sandoval has been Research Data Analyst and Disease Intervention Advisor at the California Department of Public Health since 2023. She was Communicable Disease Investigator at the CDC Foundation from 2020 to 2024. Sandoval was Chief Executive Officer at Stronger Communities from 2013 to 2023. She was a Supervising Probation Officer for the County of San Diego from 1992 to 2013. Sandoval earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sandoval is a Democrat.

Ross Viselman, of Scripps Ranch, has been reappointed to the Collateral Recovery Disciplinary Review Committee, where he has served since 2021. Viselman has been General Counsel at BD&J since 2025. He was a Deputy General Counsel and Risk Manager at Higgs Fletcher & Mack from 2019 to 2025. He was Senior Counsel at the State Bar of California from 2011 to 2019. Viselman was Senior Counsel for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008 to 2011. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Linguistics from Brandeis University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Viselman is registered without party preference.

Alireza Asgari, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, where he has served since 2018. Asgari has been a Senior Structural Engineer at the California Department of Health Care Access and Information since 2011. He was a Senior Structural Engineer at URS Corporation from 2005 to 2011. Asgari was an Engineer at Walter P. Moore Civil Engineering from 2004 to 2005. He is a member of the Structural Engineers Association of Central California. Asari earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Civil Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tehran. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Asgari is a Democrat.