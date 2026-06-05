Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Reconnects with California Attorney General Rob Bonta at Dodger Stadium

ABSI Representatives, Claire Hicks and Eric Linder with Attorney General Rob Bonta

Behind every policy conversation are real families, children, and clinicians...Seeing leadership that genuinely understands what is at stake...makes me grateful for the partners we have in California.” — Claire Hicks, Director of Human Resources at ABSI.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) had the privilege of reconnecting with California Attorney General Rob Bonta at a recent fundraiser held at Dodger Stadium. The company was represented by Claire Hicks, ABSI's Director of Human Resources, joined by Eric Linder, the company's Government Relations Representative and a former California State Assemblymember.Hicks has been a driving force behind ABSI's commitment to the families, individuals, and clinicians the organization serves. Known internally for her dedication, her deep care for the mission, and the steady hand she brings to every aspect of the work, Hicks represents the kind of leadership that turns advocacy into action. Her presence at events like this one reflects a broader truth about ABSI: the work of expanding access to autism services is sustained not only by policy victories in Sacramento, but by the day-in, day-out commitment of people who refuse to let any family fall through the cracks."Being in the room with leaders like Attorney General Bonta is a reminder of why we do this work," said Hicks. "Behind every policy conversation are real families, real children, and real clinicians showing up every day. ABSI is built around them. Seeing leadership that genuinely understands what is at stake for the autism community makes me grateful for the partners we have in California, and motivated to keep pushing for the families who depend on us."Linder, who served in the California State Assembly representing the 60th District from 2012 to 2016, overlapped with then-Assemblymember Bonta during a period in which significant autism and developmental disability policy advanced through the legislature. Despite serving on opposite sides of the aisle, the two worked across party lines on issues affecting California's autism community, building a bipartisan relationship rooted in a shared commitment to expanding access to evidence-based services."It is always great to see Rob," said Linder. "We came at things from different parties, but we found common ground over and over on autism and developmental disability issues. He has been a consistent advocate for the community, and that has not changed since he became Attorney General. The work Claire and the rest of the team do every day is what these policy relationships are ultimately in service of."As Chair of the California State Assembly Health Committee, Bonta played a central role in extending the state's Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) insurance mandate, ensuring that families could continue to access medically necessary autism treatment through their health plans. The mandate, originally enacted in 2011, remains one of the foundations of insured autism coverage in California today.Since assuming office as Attorney General in 2021, Bonta has continued this work through the California Department of Justice's Disability Rights Bureau, which has published the Legal Rights of Persons with Disabilities handbook through five editions and led actions to defend disability rights in housing, education, and digital accessibility. In April 2026, the Advisory Council on Improving Interactions Between People With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Law Enforcement, convened under SB 882 with the Attorney General's office, issued a landmark report aimed at reducing harmful encounters between law enforcement and people on the autism spectrum.ABSI is grateful for the leadership Attorney General Bonta has shown over more than a decade of public service, and looks forward to continuing to work with his office on the policy issues that matter most to the families and individuals it supports. ABSI is committed to advocating for families, supporting inclusive policies, and expanding access to ethical, evidence-based autism services throughout the state.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and autism support services, serving children, adolescents, adults, and families through individualized treatment plans rooted in evidence-based practices. ABSI is dedicated to empowering individuals with autism and related developmental needs by building meaningful skills, strengthening independence, and supporting families by providing high-quality clinical care and compassionate service.

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