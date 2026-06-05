Travel Advisory: Ramp and Road Changes Planned for Route 10 Near I-95 Interchange in Cranston

As part of its ongoing I-95 15 Bridges project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) on June 5 will begin making a series of changes to roads and ramps near the interchange with Route 10 and I-95 in Cranston. These include reopening a ramp to I-95 South and closing an off-ramp to Elmwood Avenue.

The schedule of changes and suggested detours are as follows. Detour maps are available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Friday, June 5: RIDOT will reopen the ramp from Route 10 North to I-95 South. The ramp had been closed since earlier this year as part of ongoing bridge construction.

Friday, June 12: RIDOT will close the off-ramp at Exit 1A from Route 10 North to Elmwood Avenue. That movement will be replaced as part a redesign of this section of Route 10 and the intersection with Elmwood Avenue. RIDOT will rebuild Route 10 from Elmwood Avenue to Park Avenue, transforming it into a boulevard with a shared-use path to provide better connectivity for all users. During the closure, drivers coming from Edgewood heading toward Elmwood Avenue in Providence should remain on Park Avenue and turn right at its intersection with Elmwood Avenue in Cranston. Anyone who gets on Route 10 North from Park Avenue can use the ramps at the Route 2 interchange to reverse direction on Route 10 South and use the exit to Elmwood Avenue.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is removing 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.