BOCC To Review Proposed Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Regulations

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING PROPOSED ONSITE WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM (OWTS) REGULATIONS

Notice is hereby given that the Park County Board of Health will hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of proposed regulations governing Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems (OWTS) within Park County. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 9th, 2026, at 1:00 PM MST at the BOCC Board Room located at 856 Castello Ave Fairplay, CO 804440 to consider the proposed regulations that are being considered pursuant to Section 43.4.A.2.a of Colorado Regulation 43 and applicable state statutes governing local public health authority oversight of OWTS. Copies of the proposed regulations will be available soon for public review at: https://parkcountyco.gov/m/newsflash.

Interested persons may attend the hearing and provide comments regarding the proposed regulations. Written comments may also be submitted prior to the hearing to Park County Administration mailing address PO Box 1373 Fairplay, CO 80440 or emailed to County.administration@parkcountyco.gov. Following the public hearing and consideration of public comments, the Park County Board of Health may adopt the proposed regulations as presented or as amended.

Read the DRAFT proposed regulations here: 2026 DRAFT Onsite Wastewater Treatment System Regulations

Please send public comment to County.Administration@parkcountyco.gov