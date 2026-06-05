Air Force Veteran Launches Memor App to Digitize Cemetery Records and Honor the Fallen

We want Memor to be the place that everyone uses to honor, share pictures, and talk about their friends and family who have passed while digitally preserving their final resting place for all to share” — Jason Knapp, Founder, Memor Cemetery Management

SCHENEVUS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memor Cemetery Management, a mobile application designed to bring cemetery record-keeping into the digital age, is now available on iOS and Android. Founded by Jason Knapp, a 22-year United States Air Force veteran, Memor was born out of years of frustration placing Memorial Day flags using faded handwritten lists — and a growing urgency to preserve gravesites before deteriorating headstones make them unreadable forever.

From Handwritten Lists to GPS-Enabled Grave Records

Memor exists so those moments, ordinary, quiet, deeply personal, have somewhere to live.

Memor exists so those moments, ordinary, quiet, deeply personal, have somewhere to live.

For veterans, first responders, and heroes among us, remembrance should feel dignified

For veterans, first responders, and heroes among us, remembrance should feel dignified

For Jason Knapp, the problem was deeply personal. After two decades of Air Force service — during which he lost many friends and fellow servicemembers along the way — Knapp became active on a local cemetery board, a role he took to heart given his family's roots in the death care profession. His father was both a funeral home director and a coroner.

Each Memorial Day, Knapp would head out to place flags on veterans' graves, armed only with worn handwritten lists or decades-old typed records annotated in pen and pencil over the years. Without photographs or GPS coordinates for each grave, finding older gravesites became an increasingly difficult task.

"The stones were deteriorating year by year. I realized we needed to electronically catalogue them before they were lost forever," said Knapp. Existing platforms like Find-a-Grave fell short of what he envisioned. So he built Memor.

What Memor Does

Memor is a simple, family-friendly app that allows individuals, businesses, and organizations to honor their loved ones by creating digital records of gravesites. Core features include:

Geo-location of gravesites — users can pin the exact GPS coordinates of a grave, making it easy to locate on any future visit.

Photo and documentation storage — capture gravesites with photographs while the stones are still legible, creating a permanent digital record.

Sharing and storytelling — families can share stories, moments, and pictures tied to a gravesite, preserving personal history alongside location data.

Growing accessibility — as more cemeteries adopt the platform, individuals gain easy digital access to their loved ones' records.

Memor is built for families, veterans organizations, funeral homes, cemetery associations, and local historical organizations — anyone with a stake in preserving the lives of those who came before.

A Vision to Become a Household Name

Knapp envisions Memor growing beyond a management tool into a full-service platform for remembrance. "I'd like this to become a household name," he said. "When someone wants to buy flowers and have them sent to the cemetery, they use Memor to do it."

The app's spring 2025 launch is well-timed. "It was a long winter, and half the country is just now able to feel spring and get outside again," Knapp noted. "The season for visiting graves, placing flags, and honoring the people we've lost is just beginning."

Download Memor

Memor Cemetery Management is available now on:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/memor-cemetery-management/id6756589530

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.memor.binate

About Memor Cemetery Management

Memor Cemetery Management is a mobile app dedicated to preserving and honoring the memories of the deceased through digital grave records, GPS mapping, and community storytelling. Developed for families, veterans organizations, funeral homes, cemetery associations, and local historical societies, Memor brings cemetery management into the modern era. The app is available on iOS and Android.

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