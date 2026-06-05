Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation Launches KTBA’s Gallery Vault with First Auction Celebrating British Rock Legends

Auctions of Rare Photographs, Prints, and Collectibles Will Benefit Music Education Programs Nationwide. First Auction Opens Today and Runs Through, June 15th

DEEFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auctions of Rare Photographs, Prints, Posters, and Collectibles Will Benefit Music Education Programs Nationwide. First Auction Opens Today and Runs Through Monday, June 15thKeeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), the nonprofit founded by blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa, is proud to announce the launch of KTBA’s Gallery Vault, a new fundraising initiative featuring rare photographs, prints, posters, and collectibles celebrating some of the most influential figures in music and popular culture. The inaugural auction, British Rock Legends, opens today and runs through June 15th, offering fans and collectors the opportunity to bid on historic pieces featuring artists and band members from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen, and more. Bid HERE The Gallery Vault was created following a generous donation of more than 300 historic items to the foundation. Several pieces from the collection were initially made available during recent KTBA fundraising events, including Joe Bonamassa’s Sound Wave Beach Weekend and Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea XI, generating strong interest from fans and collectors. KTBA’s Gallery Vault now expands that opportunity through a dedicated auction platform, with new collections released throughout the year to benefit KTBA’s ongoing educational and charitable programs.The British Rock Legends collection celebrates the music, cultural impact, and visual legacy of the artists who helped define rock music throughout the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. Each item offers fans the chance to own a unique piece of music history while supporting a cause dedicated to keeping music education alive for future generations. .This year, KTBA’s Gallery Vault will spotlight a different category of collectible pieces, offering music fans, collectors, and enthusiasts an opportunity to acquire unique items while directly supporting music education.The Gallery Vault represents a natural extension of KTBA’s ongoing efforts to connect music fans with meaningful opportunities to support the foundation’s work. Since its founding in 2011, KTBA has funded more than 800 music education projects, impacting over 130,000 students nationwide through grants, scholarships, instruments, supplies, and educational resources. Visit www.ktba.org for more information.The foundation also continues to support working musicians through its Fueling Musicians Program, which provides assistance to musicians facing hardship, and educational initiatives such as Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, which connects students and educators with the history, culture, and legacy of blues music through hands-on learning experiences and creative activities.Collectors and fans can browse and bid on items from the British Rock Legends collection beginning today at: https://bit.ly/KTBAVaultBritishRock New collections and auction items will be added regularly throughout the year.ABOUT KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATIONFounded by blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa in 2011, the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music education and preserving the future of music. Through grants, scholarships, instrument donations, and educational initiatives, KTBA has funded more than 830 music projects impacting over 140,000 students nationwide. Beyond classroom support, the foundation operates the Fueling Musicians Program, which provides emergency financial assistance to musicians facing hardship, and sponsors initiatives such as Journeys to the Heart of the Blues, connecting students and educators with the history and cultural legacy of America’s Blues tradition. To date, KTBA has raised more than $2.9 million in support of music education and musician assistance programs. For more information, visit www.ktba.org For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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