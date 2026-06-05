Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Pandemic Relief Scheme

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A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to her involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds for herself and others.

Lisa Lemoine, 38, of Bossier City, La., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 1, 2026. Lemoine was charged in March 2026.

Lemoine conspired with her alleged co-conspirators, Sniders Jean-Jacques, Lorne Johnson, Tanya Pierre, Ashley Spike and others, to submit fraudulent PPP applications on behalf of borrowers and to collect up to 30 percent of the loan proceeds as a fee for securing the loans. Beginning in March 2021, Lemoine recruited borrowers who were ineligible for PPP loans, claimed the borrowers operated businesses that qualified them for loans, and created fake tax forms to backstop the borrowers’ fraudulent applications. Lemoine received a kickback, commonly in amount equal to 30 percent of the loan proceeds, from the borrowers who received PPP funds based on the fraudulent applications, which she shared with her alleged co-conspirators.

Jean-Jacques, Johnson, Pierre and Spike were charged in a separate indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to this scheme.

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the scheme, whichever is greater. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Thomas Demeo, Special Agent in Charge of Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation, Boston Field Office; Jason Xerri, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General, Eastern Region; and Randy Maloney, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Kearney of the Securities, Financial & Cyber Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.

On March 26, 2026, United States Attorney Leah B. Foley announced the creation of the Benefit & Voter Fraud Team, a district-wide initiative established in response to the rampant fraud being uncovered across Massachusetts. The Team is led by two senior federal prosecutors serving as Fraud Coordinators, whose mission it is to aggressively investigate and prosecute misuse of taxpayer-funded benefits in Massachusetts.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected benefit fraud in Massachusetts by calling 1-855-SCAM-MA-1 (855-722-6621).

On April 7, 2026, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in the court of law.