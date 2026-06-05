Fraud Division Announces Federal–State Partnership in Ohio to Prosecute Fraud

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Federal and State Prosecutors Charge 9 Defendants for Over $42 Million in Fraud Three Fraudsters Detained This Week in Connection with Separate $15 Million Scheme FBI Announces the Creation of the Most Wanted Fraudsters List

The Justice Department today announced unprecedented federal and state cooperation in Ohio in the fight against fraud, including partnerships and a data sharing agreement to enhance the detection and prosecution of fraud; federal and state charges against 9 defendants for their alleged participation in over $42 million in fraud; orders of detention this week for three defendants, with two additional defendants pending extradition in connection with an additional $15 million in fraud; and the creation of the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list. The charges announced today involve numerous types of fraud, including health care fraud, government program fraud, and consumer fraud schemes.

“Ohio is leading the charge in the fight against fraud, and some states should take notice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Working closely with Ohio officials, the Department of Justice dismantled a sophisticated Medicaid fraud scheme that exploited taxpayers to fund exotic cars and lavish lifestyles. By holding these fraudsters accountable and partnering with the FBI on a robust Most Wanted fraudster list, we are pursuing fraud more aggressively than ever. No fraud scheme is beyond our reach.”

“The Fraud Division is building a replicable model to combat the full range of fraudsters that are preying on Americans across the country,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division. “Whether its health care, emergency relief funds, or consumer frauds, fraudsters go where the money flows, and with our enhanced data analytics tools, dedicated prosecutors, and federal and state partners, the days of oversight lagging and accountability lacking are now over.”

“As the cases announced today demonstrate, my Office will aggressively prosecute all forms of fraud by leveraging strong relationships with our federal and state partners,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dominick S. Gerace II. “In establishing the Southern District of Ohio Fraud Task Force, we have now reinforced those partnerships by formalizing our processes and injecting an even greater sense of urgency into our efforts to hold fraudsters accountable for pilfering taxpayer resources.”

“The days of deception are over. As the stewards of your tax dollars, if we find evidence of willful and deliberate abuse of government programs, we will investigate and prosecute those individuals responsible to the full extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney David M. Toepfer, for the Northern District of Ohio. “We also commit to protecting our elderly who are so often targeted by conniving and scheming fraud rings who use scams that are deliberately designed to drain them of their life savings. With the full resources of this federal and state partnership, we are determined to rein in rampant fraud and bring criminals to justice.”

“Today’s takedown of multiple healthcare companies and four individuals who allegedly robbed taxpayer funded Medicaid is the latest victory in the Trump administration’s total war on fraudsters,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Together with our interagency partners we seized 7 bank accounts worth $600,000 and 14 vehicles worth millions - all of which allegedly came as direct proceeds from robbing value community healthcare resources from Americans who needed it - many of which were Medicaid enrolled children. Furthermore, today we are launching the Vice President’s historic initiative of the “Most Wanted Fraudsters” list, representing some of the alleged worst of the worst who stole millions in taxpayer money - allowing federal law enforcement to mobilize the full weight of law enforcement to bring these individuals and more to justice. I want to thank Vice President Vance for his leadership of this task force, our interagency partners for their relentless work, and most importantly thank President Trump for showing America that fraud won’t be tolerated in this country any longer.”

“These cases demonstrate that the days of fraudsters hiding behind shell companies, complex billing schemes, and other silos are coming to an end,” said CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. “By bringing together federal and state law enforcement, advanced data analytics, and unprecedented information sharing, we are building a national fraud-fighting model that identifies bad actors faster, protects taxpayer dollars, and safeguards the integrity of programs millions of Americans rely upon.”

Building a National Model of Federal-State Cooperation

In connection with these fraud enforcement actions, the Fraud Division, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Ohio Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and other partners announced the inaugural Fraud Division–State Partnership Roundtable in Ohio and the following innovative steps to enhance federal–state cooperation to detect, investigate, and prosecute fraud:

The Fraud Division and the Ohio Secretary of State announced a data sharing agreement that provides the Fraud Division access to corporate registrant data held by the State of Ohio. Among other things, such data will be used in proactive data analysis to quickly identify ownership links between clinics, labs, and billing entities that fraudsters use to obscure control over health care fraud and other fraud schemes.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Ohio Auditor’s Office has served as a model for state and federal partnerships, and has reaffirmed its commitment to continue to (1) cross-designate or detail prosecutors to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Strike Forces and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, as they did in prosecuting one of the cases announced today, (2) deconflict with federal partners on new Medicaid fraud investigations monthly to ensure state-federal coordination, and/or (3) participate in national initiatives in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are working with Ohio to identify Medicaid fraud and refer any appropriate criminal matters to the Fraud Division through CMS’s participation in the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center.

These steps demonstrate how state and federal partners can work together to strengthen fraud detection, share information, and accelerate enforcement efforts nationwide. The inaugural Fraud Division–State Partnership Roundtable included, alongside the top leadership of the Department of Justice and federal law-enforcement and public health agencies, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, and Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. The Department encourages every state across the country to partner with the Fraud Division on similar efforts.

Behavioral Health Fraud

In the Southern District of Ohio, four defendants were charged in connection with an over $30 million behavioral health scheme. Two defendants owned and operated behavioral health services organizations that claimed to provide therapeutic behavioral services and psychotherapy to children and young adults attending summer camps, church groups and recreational programs. As alleged, the defendants conspired to submit false and fraudulent claims for services that were medically unnecessary and not provided as represented. After one company failed to renew its credentialing with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and was no longer able to submit claims for mental health services to Medicaid, the defendants then allegedly conspired with a co-defendant to continue submitting the fraudulent claims through a different entity. In connection with these charges, the Department seized three bank accounts with $469K in funds and 14 vehicles worth $800K, including six Mercedes Benz, a Bentley, a BMW, a Jaguar, a Maserati, two Land Rovers, a GMC, and a McLaren.

The case is being investigated by HHS-OIG, the FBI, and Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Kenneth F. Affeldt and Justin Sheridan and Special Assistant United States Attorneys Brian Walter and Jonathan Metzler from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office are prosecuting the case.

In Butler County Common Pleas Court, Robert Haley, 63, of Cincinnati, was charged by indictment with an over $12 million scheme to fraudulently bill Medicaid for therapeutic behavioral services that were not actually provided to children in Butler County after-school programs. The case is being prosecuted by Ohio’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Government Program Fraud

In the Southern District of Ohio, four defendants were charged in a conspiracy scheme to defraud the government out of more than $1.4 million in Covid-19 relief funds. The defendants allegedly submitted fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on behalf of businesses, including health care providers, and applications for forgiveness to the Small Business Administration (SBA), prompting the SBA and its lenders to approve the loans and ultimately forgive the entire amount of each loan. Defendants allegedly provided false information on their PPP loan applications, claiming their businesses generated more than $100,000 in gross income for the 2019 tax year, submitted a fraudulent 1040 Schedule C with their applications, and misused the proceeds on personal expenses.

The case was investigated by SBA-OIG and VA-OIG. Assistant United States Attorney Liz McCormick and Special Assistant United States Attorney Dwight Keller are prosecuting the case.

Consumer Fraud

In the Northern District of Ohio, Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, 22, of Accra, Ghana; Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster, 22, of Accra, Ghana; and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, aka Amanda Joy Glum, aka Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, 53 were ordered detained this week in connection with an over $15 million romance scam that defrauded over 130 victims across the United States. Frederick Kumi, aka Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, aka Abu Trica, 31, of Swedru, Ghana; and Daniel Yussif, aka Denteni, aka Slab, 31, of Accra, Ghana, are awaiting extradition.

According to allegations in the three indictments, from about July 2024 to April 2026, the defendants targeted older Americans on dating websites and social media platforms to engage in romance fraud schemes. They employed advanced techniques including artificial intelligence-driven video platforms to engage victims under fictitious female personas. After being misled by false stories, the victims sent money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by conspiracy members, which were further transferred to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere. The operation involved search and arrest operations in Ghana – assets seized are estimated to amount to over $3 million and include a Lamborghini, Tesla Cybertruck, Mercedes Benz, and BMW.

This investigation highlights the successful collaboration between numerous international and national partners, including the Ghana Attorney General’s Office; Economic Organized Crime Office (EOCO); Ghana Police Service (GPS); Ghana Cyber Security Authority; Ghana Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC); Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre; Ghana Immigration Service; Ghana National Intelligence Bureau; DEA’s Sensitive Investigations Unit; Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs; U.S. Department of State; FBI Washington Field Office; and FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra. The Department of Justice remains committed to dismantling complex international cyber fraud networks and protecting U.S. citizens from financial exploitation. Assistant United States Attorneys Brian McDonough and Elliot Morrison of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio are prosecuting the case.

FBI Most Wanted Fraudsters List

(View image in Original DOJ Press Release)

To enhance the fight against health care fraud, program fraud, and other fraud schemes, the FBI today announced the “Most Wanted Fraudsters” program to publicize fugitive fraudsters. The FBI recognizes the need for public assistance in tracking fugitives. Apprehensions off of the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” have been the result of citizen recognition of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” publicity. The FBI, Department of Justice, and other law enforcement partners are committed to using every means available to apprehend the Most Wanted Fraudsters.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.