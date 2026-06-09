School Districts Explore Wellness Program That May Generate Millions in Payroll Tax Savings

Educators play a critical role in student success. School districts continue exploring innovative ways to support teachers, staff, and the communities they serve. Jared Scherz, Ph.D., M.Ed., founder of TeacherCoach and longtime advocate for educator wellness and workforce support. By helping organizations improve financial efficiency while supporting employee wellness, programs such as SIMRPs may create opportunities for additional investment in students, educators, and scholarship initiatives.

Innovative SIMRP structure may help organizations reduce payroll tax burdens while expanding employee wellness resources at no additional out-of-pocket cost.

With funding pressures and rising health insurance costs, districts are genuinely relieved to discover a solution that supports both their faculty and the financial health of the district.” — Jared Scherz, Ph.D., M.Ed.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As school districts and employers across the country continue facing mounting financial pressure, staffing shortages, rising healthcare costs, and reductions in funding, SIMRP Health & Wellness is working to educate public and private organizations about a federally compliant wellness structure that has existed since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.The program, commonly referred to as a Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plan (SIMRP), is not health insurance itself, but rather a wellness program designed to operate alongside compliant health insurance coverage. By leveraging established provisions within federal tax law, participating organizations may be able to generate payroll tax savings while simultaneously expanding employee wellness offerings.While relatively unknown to many employers and public-sector organizations, self-insured medical reimbursement arrangements have existed within federal tax and employee benefits frameworks for decades. The IRS discusses employer-sponsored self-insured medical reimbursement arrangements in Publication 15 (Employer's Tax Guide), and properly structured plans continue to operate within established federal tax and benefits guidelines. The term “SIMRP” is commonly used within the industry as shorthand for a Self-Insured Medical Reimbursement Plan.According to SIMRP Health & Wellness representatives, a public school district the size of Orange County Public Schools in Florida could potentially realize more than $14 million annually in employer-side payroll tax savings through proper implementation and participation, while also generating approximately $1.2 million annually that could potentially be directed toward teacher and student scholarship initiatives, subject to district policies and implementation.Jared Scherz, Ph.D., M.Ed., a clinical psychologist and founder of TeacherCoach, brings more than 30 years of experience supporting educators, school districts, and public-sector organizations. He believes school leaders are increasingly searching for innovative ways to balance employee support with financial responsibility.“I’ve been supporting education for thirty years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Dr. Scherz. “With funding pressures and rising health insurance costs, districts are genuinely relieved to discover a solution that supports both their faculty and the financial health of the district.”Dr. Scherz added, “For the first time, leaders don’t have to choose between supporting their workforce and protecting their budget. A SIMRP offers a thoughtful, innovative way to reward educators while strengthening district stability.”“These are the kinds of conversations organizations need to be having right now,” said Dave Anders, a financial professional based in New Smyrna Beach, Florida who has specialized in assisting Florida’s school employees with retirement savings for 20 years. “Districts are being forced to make difficult decisions regarding staffing, employee retention, security programs, and educational resources. Many simply do not realize there are federally recognized programs that may help alleviate some of those financial pressures while directly benefiting employees and their families.”Self Insured Medical Reimbursement Plans (SIMRP) are heavily regulated and compliance-driven. Participation requires proper plan documentation, payroll coordination, legal structuring, and administrative procedures involving both federal tax and employee benefits regulations.“Some administrators and business owners initially react by saying the concept sounds ‘too good to be true,’” the spokesperson for the organization added. “But a properly administered SIMRP is not a loophole or a gimmick. It is a wellness program rooted in established federal tax and employee benefits frameworks and requires strict compliance with applicable regulations. In fact, not every organization or employee qualifies for participation.”SIMRP Health & Wellness explains that the program is designed to reward employers and employees who maintain compliant health insurance coverage by utilizing established wellness reimbursement structures and payroll tax efficiencies through properly administered employer-sponsored plans.A properly structured SIMRP is designed to operate with no copays and no additional out-of-pocket employer contribution requirements because administrative costs are funded through generated tax savings.Participating employees and eligible dependents may gain access to wellness resources with no copays, including:• 24/7 Telehealth Services• More than 1,000 Free and Reduced-Cost Prescription Medications• Mental Health and Counseling Support• Prenatal and Postnatal Wellness & Monitoring• Family Wellness Tools• Lifestyle and Preventive Health EducationSIMRP Health & Wellness believes the program is scalable across a wide range of organizations, from employers with as few as 15 employees to large school districts and public-sector entities with tens of thousands of participants. Its family-oriented wellness resources are designed to address the diverse needs of today's workforce while extending support to eligible dependents.“It is important to note,” SIMRP Health & Wellness states, “that the plan can coexist alongside existing state health plans, employer-sponsored health coverage, and wellness initiatives rather than replace them. SIMRP wellness plans are designed to complement existing benefits and expand access to wellness resources.”“When we learned about these programs, we immediately felt the public deserved to know these opportunities exist,” the spokesperson said. “At a time when school districts and businesses are struggling financially, organizations should at least have the opportunity to explore whether they qualify for programs specifically designed to reward employers and employees who maintain compliant healthcare coverage.”SIMRP Health & Wellness is currently offering informational consultations and preliminary payroll evaluations for qualifying organizations interested in understanding whether a SIMRP structure may be appropriate for their workforce.As districts continue evaluating strategies to address rising benefit costs, workforce retention challenges, and budget constraints, SIMRP Health & Wellness believes programs such as SIMRPs deserve consideration as part of broader employee wellness and financial sustainability initiatives.Disclaimer: SIMRP Health & Wellness does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. Organizations should consult qualified legal, tax, payroll, and employee benefits professionals when evaluating any tax-advantaged employee benefit program.Organizations interested in learning more may review the SIMRP Executive Summary access educational resources online , or schedule a complimentary informational consultation with a SIMRP Advisor

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