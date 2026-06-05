First Black Female Founder of a Texas Drone Academy Launches Public Safety Initiative for Law Enforcement Agencies

Steffanie Rivers, founder of TCB Drones Academy and the first Black female to establish a drone academy in Texas, is leading a public safety initiative promoting drone certification for law enforcement professionals. Steffanie Rivers demonstrates drone technology that can support situational awareness, emergency response, and public safety operations. TCB Drones Academy provides FAA Part 107 drone certification training for professionals interested in aerial technology and public safety applications.

Could drones help law enforcement respond faster? TCB Drones Academy launches public safety training initiative.

Drones provide real-time aerial intelligence that can help law enforcement agencies make faster, safer, and more informed decisions before officers arrive on scene.” — Steffanie Rivers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As law enforcement agencies across the country face increasing demands on personnel, resources, and emergency response capabilities, a Texas drone education leader is launching a public safety initiative to help agencies explore how drone technology can improve situational awareness and emergency response operations.

Steffanie Rivers, founder of TCB Drones Academy and recognized as the first Black female to establish a drone academy in the State of Texas, is encouraging law enforcement agencies, sheriff's offices, and public safety organizations to consider drone certification as part of their operational readiness strategy.

Rivers, who was recently featured on Daymond John's Next Level CEO series, believes drone technology can play a significant role in helping agencies gather critical information more quickly during emergencies.

"Every second matters when a 911 call comes in," said Rivers. "Drone technology can provide real-time aerial intelligence that helps agencies assess situations more quickly, improve officer safety, and make more informed decisions before personnel arrive on scene."

Across the nation, public safety agencies are increasingly using drones for search-and-rescue operations, traffic incident assessments, missing-person investigations, disaster response, crime-scene documentation, and situational awareness during critical incidents.

Supporters of drone deployment say the technology allows agencies to gain an aerial perspective in minutes, providing information that may otherwise take significantly longer to obtain from the ground.

According to Rivers, drones are not intended to replace officers or deputies. Instead, they serve as an additional tool that can help public safety professionals respond more effectively while maximizing existing resources.

"The goal is not to replace boots on the ground," Rivers explained. "The goal is to provide better information. Better information helps agencies deploy resources more efficiently and make decisions that can enhance public safety."

Through TCB Drones Academy, Rivers is working to introduce FAA Part 107 drone certification opportunities to active-duty law enforcement officers, sheriff deputies, public safety professionals, and retired officers interested in expanding their skill sets.

Retired law enforcement professionals may also find opportunities to apply their experience in security training, drone operations, and public safety consulting as demand for certified drone operators continues to grow.

As agencies evaluate emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency, Rivers believes drone technology will become an increasingly important component of modern public safety operations.

"The agencies that invest in technology and training today will be better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow," said Rivers. "Drone technology represents an opportunity to improve awareness, strengthen response capabilities, and support the men and women who serve our communities every day."

For more information about TCB Drones Academy and its public safety drone certification initiative, visit TCBDrones.com.

About TCB Drones Academy

TCB Drones Academy is a Texas-based drone training organization founded by Steffanie Rivers, the first Black female to establish a drone academy in Texas. The academy provides FAA Part 107 drone certification training and workforce development opportunities for individuals, businesses, public safety professionals, and organizations seeking to leverage drone technology safely and effectively.

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On behalf of TCB Drones Academy

Website: TCBDrones.com

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