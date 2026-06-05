Pray Without Ceasing Ministries Announces 2026 Christian Women's Conference in Buena Park, California

2026 Pray Without Ceasing Conference Flyer

One-Day Women's Prayer Conference 'Live Life on Purpose' Set for August 15 at DoubleTree Hotel, Buena Park, CA

We are gathering to seek God together, to be filled with His presence, and to experience the restoration and renewal that can only come from Him.” — Audrey Shelby, Chief Executive Officer of Pray Without Ceasing Ministries

BUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pray Without Ceasing Ministries (PWCM), a California-based nonprofit faith-driven women’s wellness ministry, today announced the Christian women's conference 2026 Pray Without Ceasing, a one-day women’s prayer and spiritual renewal event themed Live Life on Purpose. The conference will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the DoubleTree Hotel, 7000 Beach Boulevard, Buena Park, CA 90620.Rooted in John 10:10 — “The thief comes to steal, kill, and destroy; but I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” — the 2026 conference is a Spirit-led invitation for women to step out of survival mode and into the abundant life Christ promises. PWCM president and CEO Audrey Tousant Shelby launched the ministry to address whole-person wellness across spiritual, emotional, mental, physical, and financial dimensions, and this year’s gathering embodies that mission at its fullest.“Too often, women of faith are running on empty — depleted, disconnected, and surviving rather than thriving,” said Shelby. “This conference is not just another event. It is a chance to taste the fullness of life Christ died to give us. We are gathering to seek God together, to be filled with His presence, and to experience the restoration and renewal that can only come from Him.”CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTSDates & Hours: Saturday, August 15, 2026 • 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.Location: DoubleTree Hotel, 7000 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620Theme: Live Life on Purpose (John 10:10)Meals: Continental breakfast and lunch provided. Dietary accommodations available upon request at registration.Lodging: Special group room rate available for attendees at the DoubleTree Hotel, Buena Park. Availability is limited; early reservation is encouraged.Parking: Complimentary on-site parking. The venue is ADA accessible.Registration: Tickets available at Eventbrite. Visit https://praywithoutceasing2026.eventbrite.com for the direct registration link.Women attending the 2026 Pray Without Ceasing Conference can expect a day filled with corporate prayer, intercessory worship, workshops, and community with fellow women — all centered on the truth that a purposeful, Spirit-filled life is available to everyone. The event is designed for women across all seasons of life who are seeking spiritual restoration, renewed clarity, and a deeper connection with God.Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register early and secure accommodations at the conference hotel group rate.ABOUT PRAY WITHOUT CEASING MINISTRIESPray Without Ceasing Ministries (PWCM) is a California nonprofit faith-based women’s wellness organization founded and led by Audrey Tousant Shelby. Anchored in biblical truth and guided by a five-pillar wellness framework — Spiritual, Emotional, Mental, Physical, and Financial — PWCM equips women to live intentionally and abundantly in Christ. Through conferences, prayer gatherings, podcasts, and community resources, PWCM calls women to seek God without ceasing and experience His fullness in every dimension of life.For media inquiries, interviews, or press passes, please contact:Hello@praywithoutceasingministries.com

2025 Pray Without Ceasing Conference Recap Video

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