State Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Fatal Crash on Oak Road in Bridgeville

Date Posted: Thursday, June 4th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred this morning on Oak Road in Bridgeville.

On June 4, 2026, at approximately 9:05 a.m., a Toyota Seqouia was traveling southbound on Oak Road south of Apple Tree Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota passed a vehicle in a no passing zone, approaching a curve at an apparent high rate of speed. As a result, the Toyota failed to negotiate the curve, overturned and exited the west side of the road. The unrestrained driver was ejected.

The driver, a 17-year-old female from Lewes, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital where she died. A 4-year-old passenger, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for an extended time while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.