New D-Day Anniversary Cruise Aboard AmaWaterways: Explore Normandy Beaches on the Anniversary, With an Expert Historian

D-Day Anniversary 2027 River Cruise on the AmaLyra sails Paris to Normandy return D-Day landing beaches in Normandy German bunker on D-Day beach in Normandy

Mat McLachlan History Cruises' D-Day 2027 Anniversary Cruise on AmaWaterways: led by expert Historian, two days exploring Normandy beaches, on-board seminars.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mat McLachlan History Cruises has launched a new D-Day Anniversary River Cruise aboard AmaWaterways' luxurious AmaLyra for 2027 — an 8-day Paris to Normandy sailing along the Seine through France, departing 3 June 2027, fully escorted by an expert Historian with two exclusive days exploring the D-Day landing beaches over the anniversary of the landings, and exclusive on-board history seminars. Visit: www.historycruises.com For the first time, river cruisers and history lovers have a dedicated sailing designed to uncover the full story of D-Day and Operation Overlord in extraordinary depth — on the very ground where history unfolded, in the company of an expert Historian who brings it to life.Mat McLachlan History Cruises has partnered with AmaWaterways to offer travellers everything a luxury AmaWaterways river cruise delivers — plus an exclusive, richly layered history experience that makes the journey even more compelling. Available only to guests who book with Mat McLachlan History Cruises, this enriched history overlay sees travellers sail as part of a dedicated custom group aboard the vessel, with access to their expert Historian at every turn.The cruise coincides with the 83rd anniversary of Operation Overlord — the Allied invasion of Normandy on 6 June 1944 — and places guests at the heart of the commemorations, attending the moving anniversary service at the Normandy American Cemetery on 6 June itself.Historian, author and media commentator Mat McLachlan specialises in translating what you read in history books or see on screen into what you can experience on the ground. Since 2008, Mat McLachlan and his team of expert Historians have been leading immersive battlefield tours to the European battlefields of WWI, WWII and beyond — bringing history to life on the very ground where it unfolded."There's something profoundly moving about standing on the ground where history happened — and exploring with an expert Historian is what truly brings it to life. Our D-Day Anniversary Cruise does exactly that. We'll walk the landing beaches, sail the Seine, and uncover the full story of Operation Overlord on the very ground — and the very anniversary — that it unfolded. It promises to be an extraordinary journey." — Mat McLachlan, Historian and Founder, Mat McLachlan History CruisesItinerary at a Glance★ Exclusive Mat McLachlan History Cruise experiencesDay 1: Thurs 3 Jun, Paris; embark AmaLyra, welcome reception ★ Historian briefing on strategic role of Seine River valley in 1944 Liberation of FranceDay 2: Fri 4 Jun, Les Andelys; Sail past dramatic chalk cliffs & ruins of Château Gaillard Richard the Lionheart's "Saucy Castle" ★ On-board seminar on German occupation of Normandy & planning of Operation OverlordDay 3: Sat 5 Jun, Le Havre; ★ Full day on American D-Day beaches — the airborne capture of Sainte-Mère-Église, Utah Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Omaha BeachDay 4: Sun 6 Jun, Le Havre to Caudebec; ★ D-Day Anniversary Commemorations, moving anniversary service at the Normandy American CemeteryDay 5: Mon 7 Jun, Rouen; Medieval capital of Normandy, Joan of Arc, Monet's Gothic cathedral ★ Historian commentary from William the Conqueror to Rouen's role as a German logistics hub in WWIIDay 6: Tue 8 Jun, Vernon / Giverny; Monet's world-famous gardens, Château de Bizy ★ Historian commentary about Vernon in WWII, and Monet in WWIDay 7: Wed 9 Jun, Paris; ★ Historian stories of Paris under occupation and dramatic liberation of the city in August 1944, Farewell dinnerDay 8: Thu 10 Jun, Paris; Disembark after breakfastPricing & InclusionsMat McLachlan History Cruises’ D-Day Anniversary River Cruise aboard AmaWaterways is priced from $6,781 USD per person, twin share. Stateroom categories range from fixed window cabins to French Balcony suites. Single supplements apply.Inclusions:• Expert Historian escort throughout the cruise• Exclusive history-themed shore excursions (2 full days on the D-Day beaches)• Exclusive on-board history seminars• D-Day Anniversary commemoration service at the Normandy American Cemetery• Luxury accommodation aboard AmaLyra in a stateroom of your choice with access to all on-board amenities• All main meals with complimentary wine and beer at lunch and dinner• Packed lunches on battlefield touring days• Welcome and Farewell Receptions• All tips and gratuities, port taxes, embarkation, disembarkation and lock fees• Complimentary access to all AmaWaterways shore excursionsAbout Mat McLachlanMat McLachlan is a leading historian, author, TV presenter and founder of Mat McLachlan Battlefield Tours — which has been escorting extraordinary journeys to the world's most famous battlefields since 2008. Mat McLachlan and his team of expert Historians bring history to life, sharing incredible stories on the very ground where history took place. In 2025, he partnered with AmaWaterways to create Mat McLachlan History Cruises, combining luxurious river cruising with immersive historical storytelling.Booking InformationDeparture: 3 June 2027, Paris (round trip) Duration: 8 days Vessel: AmaLyra (AmaWaterways) Prices from: $6,781 USD per person, twin share Website: www.historycruises.com Email: enquiries@historycruisesbookings.com Phone: 1-866-825-6288

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