Long Beach Bar Association Celebrates Future Leaders at Its 67th Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner

LBBA Vice President Martha Iturrioz and President Randall Fudge join Hon. Carlos R. Moreno and the 2026 scholarship recipients in celebrating academic excellence and future success. Distinguished keynote speaker Hon. Carlos R. Moreno (Ret.), former California Supreme Court Justice and former United States Ambassador to Belize, delivered an inspiring message to scholarship recipients and guests. The dedicated LBBA team, Ginger Moore, Elizabeth Sywulka, and Justin Leach, whose leadership and commitment help advance the Association’s mission of service, education, and community impact. The Long Beach Bar Association welcomes its newest Board Members, Gerri D. Marshall and Salvador Sanchez, during the organizatio Scholarship recipient Kaleb N., accompanied by his mother, receives the Los Angeles Superior Court Judges Scholarship. Joining the presentation are Hon. Alexis Salzman, Hon. Laura Laesecke, Hon. Debra Cole, and Hon. Lori Behar.

The organization continues to provide opportunities to hundreds of outstanding and deserving high school seniors, to pursue higher education and their dreams

LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Long Beach Bar Association proudly hosted its 67th Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner at the beautiful Recreation Park Golf Course, bringing together legal professionals, community leaders, educators, students, and supporters for an evening dedicated to academic achievement and future success.The event commenced with welcoming remarks from Long Beach Bar Association President Randall Fudge, followed by an introduction from Ana Maria Quintana, Councilwoman for the City of Bell. Attendees were honored to hear from distinguished guest speaker Hon. Carlos R. Moreno, former Justice of the California Supreme Court, whose remarks inspired scholarship recipients as they prepare for the next chapter of their educational and professional journeys.Throughout the evening, scholarship awards were presented to outstanding high school seniors whose dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence distinguished them among a highly competitive group of applicants. The celebration concluded with closing remarks from Randall Fudge and Martha Iturrioz, who reaffirmed the Association’s longstanding commitment to supporting educational opportunities for deserving students.For 67 years, the Long Beach Bar Association has remained dedicated to investing in the future of its community through its scholarship program. The organization continues to provide opportunities to hundreds of outstanding and deserving high school seniors, helping them pursue higher education and move closer to achieving their goals and dreams.The success of the 2026 Scholarship Fund was made possible through the generous support of numerous sponsors and contributors who share the Association’s commitment to education and community advancement. Among those recognized for their contributions were the Law Office of Gerri D. Marshall, the Law Office of Salvador Sanchez, Trejo Attorneys at Law, Morrison LaRossa Price & Iturrioz, the Law Office of Robin D. Perry, One Call Bail Bonds, and the Port of Long Beach.According to Long Beach Bar Association Director Justin Leach, the organization’s vision extends far beyond simply awarding scholarships. The ultimate goal is to create meaningful and lasting opportunities that can profoundly impact the lives of young people throughout the Long Beach community.As the scholarship program continues to grow, the Association hopes to expand both the number of recipients and the amount of tuition assistance available to students. While academic achievement remains an important consideration, the selection process goes far beyond grades alone. The Association carefully evaluates the unique circumstances of each applicant, recognizing that some of the most inspiring candidates have overcome significant personal, family, and financial challenges while continuing to demonstrate determination, resilience, and commitment to their education.Members of the Long Beach Bar Association understand that for many students, access to higher education is not simply a matter of academic performance, but also a matter of opportunity. By providing financial assistance toward tuition and educational expenses, the Association seeks to remove barriers that might otherwise prevent deserving students from pursuing their goals and reaching their full potential.The scholarship program also creates opportunities that extend well beyond financial support. For many members of the Association, one of the most rewarding aspects of the initiative is the opportunity to meet these remarkable young individuals, learn about their aspirations, and establish meaningful relationships that may continue long after the awards ceremony. Through those connections, students may gain access to mentorship, professional guidance, internships, networking opportunities, and exposure to career paths they may not have previously considered.The Association views these relationships as an investment not only in individual students but also in the future of the Long Beach community. By connecting established professionals with the next generation of leaders, the program helps strengthen community ties, encourage professional development, and inspire future success. Many of these students will become the educators, business owners, public servants, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who will shape Long Beach for years to come.These efforts contribute to a stronger local economy, a more educated workforce, and deeper roots within the community. The scholarship program represents one of the many ways the Long Beach Bar Association continues to fulfill its mission of service while creating opportunities that can have a ripple effect across generations.As the program continues to expand, the Association welcomes additional volunteers, community partners, and donors who share its commitment to educational opportunity. Their support helps fund scholarships, increase tuition assistance, raise awareness of the program, and ensure that more deserving students can benefit from these life-changing opportunities in the years ahead.As another successful scholarship season comes to a close, the Long Beach Bar Association continues its legacy of empowering the next generation of leaders, demonstrating that when communities invest in education, they help create opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom and into a lifetime of achievement. After 67 years of service, the organization remains committed to giving back, creating pathways to success, and building a stronger future for Long Beach through education, mentorship, opportunity, and community engagement.

Long Beach Bar Association 67th Annual Scholarship Awards Dinner | Celebrating 2026 Scholarships

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