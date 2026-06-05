Governor Moore Continues “Delivering for Maryland” Tour in Wicomico County, Spotlighting Investments in Public Parks, Higher Education, and Athletic Facilities

Updated: Thursday, June 4, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore today continued his statewide “Delivering for Maryland” tour with a series of engagements in Wicomico County, highlighting state investments in public spaces and higher education. The day included a visit to Wetipquin Creek State Park with Secretary Josh Kurtz, a press conference at the Blackwell Hall at Salisbury University, and a tour of Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

“The ‘Delivering for Maryland’ tour has been incredibly rewarding as I get to experience the real impact our investments are making on Marylanders across the state,” said Gov. Moore. “Whether we are preserving historic lands for public enjoyment, modernizing crucial student resources at Blackwell Hall, or equipping Perdue Stadium with premier athletic facilities, we are proud to invest in spaces for all the Shore’s residents to enjoy.”

Governor Moore began the day touring the soon-to-be opened Wetipquin Creek State Park. Wicomico County, which was the last county in the state to receive a state park. Baltimore City is now the only jurisdiction in the state that does not have a state park. The governor, joined by Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz and Director of the Maryland Park Service Ranger Angela Crenshaw, was guided by Park Ranger Aubrey Kurtz across the approximately 445 acre Long Hill property and visited the cemetery on site and the Long Hill House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While the property is currently closed to the public as the Maryland Park Service conducts planning efforts, research, and site preparation, a celebration event will be hosted this summer, with plans to officially open to the public in 2027.

“We’re proud to be delivering a new state park to Wicomico County–the only county in the state that currently doesn’t have one,” said Department of Natural Resources Sec. Josh Kurtz. “Wetipquin Creek State Park will offer picturesque views of wetlands, hiking trails, and opportunities to tour the historic Long Hill house, an 18th century home that has been carefully preserved and restored. The park will reflect the rural character and history of the lower Eastern Shore in Maryland and we’re excited to formally open it next year.”

The governor then toured Blackwell Hall at Salisbury University to receive an update on the construction progress and held a press conference at the back of the building. During his remarks at the site, Governor Moore highlighted his investments in higher education in Wicomico and along the whole shore. He had previously visited the site during the groundbreaking ceremony in 2024.

Blackwell Hall will be transformed to a one-stop-shop for critical student services, especially for first generation students. The site will serve as a student union and resource hub where financial aid, academic advising, admissions, and career services will be housed, as well as a campus health, counseling, and disabilities resource center. Blackwell Hall is not only a net-zero facility, but is expected to be the first facility in the University System of Maryland to be fully compliant with Climate Solutions Now Act building energy performance standards. Governor Moore recently signed the FY27 which provides the final $1.1 million to complete the approximately $67 million project. $66.8 million was previously appropriated for the project in previous fiscal years.

“Governor Moore understands the vital role that higher education plays in driving opportunity and progress, and his commitment to Salisbury University and the Eastern Shore is clear.” said President of Salisbury University Carolyn Lepre. “Through his leadership and investment, we are seeing meaningful support for our students, our workforce, and our regional economy. Together, we are laying the groundwork for continued growth and success for generations to come.”

Governor Moore concluded the day at the Arthur W. Perdue (AWP) Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Single-A League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. During his visit, the governor toured recently renovated areas around the facility supported by $28.6 million in bond funding through the Maryland Stadium Authority, including: a new 9,000 square foot multi-use athletic Performance Center; a refinished team weight room; reimagined team clubhouses complete with new locker rooms, medical facilities, and offices for team staff and management; and relocated player bullpens. The governor also learned about future projects envisioned for the stadium, including a new and expanded videoboard, supported in part by a total of $1 million in capital grants authorized in previous state capital budgets. These investments not only ensured compliance with Professional Development League standards to retain the team’s MLB affiliation with the Orioles, but made AWP Stadium a first-class facility in Minor League Baseball.

“The State of Maryland’s $28.6 million investment has successfully brought Arthur W. Perdue Stadium into compliance with Major League Baseball’s Professional Development League standards,” said Maryland Stadium Authority Chair Craig A. Thompson. “These important renovations managed by the Maryland Stadium Authority, in partnership with Wicomico County and the Delmarva Shorebirds, have delivered a first-class Minor League Baseball facility that exceeded the requirements and secured the team’s continued affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles.”

“The Delmarva Shorebirds thank the State of Maryland, Governor Moore, the Maryland Stadium Authority, Wicomico County, and all the partners on this project that are making Perdue Stadium a premiere facility in all of Minor League Baseball,” said 7th Inning Stretch President Pat Filippone. “These facilities not only ensure the Shorebirds place on Delmarva for years to come but continue to make Perdue Stadium the epicenter for community involvement on Delmarva.”

Governor Moore’s engagements in Wicomico County follow his two-day “Delivering for Maryland” tour through Allegany and Talbot Counties, where the governor highlighted the Administration’s investments in rural infrastructure and long-term recovery following last year’s devastating floods.

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