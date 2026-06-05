Governor Moore Attends Maryland Correctional Administrators Association Awards Ceremony and Banquet

Updated: Thursday, June 4, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today spoke at the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association (MCAA) Awards Ceremony and Banquet to honor the work of Correctional Administrators and other Correctional employees. During the ceremony, the governor presented a citation to Warden LaMonte Cooke, the first African American deputy in Kent County and the longest serving local corrections officer in the state. He is the first Governor to attend an MCAA Awards banquet in 49 years.

“Tonight, we celebrate the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice each and every one of the corrections officers make to keep our communities safe,” said Gov. Moore. “That’s why it is a main priority of mine to show continued support and appreciation for the necessary work Maryland Correctional Administrators are dedicated to.”

This past month, Governor Moore signed SB 101 which expanded eligibility for the Maryland Loan Assistance Repayment Program for Police Officers and Probation Agents and the Maryland Police Officers and Probation Agents Scholarship Program. And in 2024, Governor Moore introduced and passed the GAPS Act or the Growing Apprenticeships and the Public Safety Workforce (GAPS) Act which improved Maryland’s training and support of highly qualified law enforcement professionals and corrections work force to protect our communities.

As part of the Moore-Miller Administration's all-of-the-above approach to public safety, the FY27 budget includes a record $124.1 million in funding to support law enforcement through the State Aid for Police Protection Program, $10.6 million for the Department of Juvenile Services, to expand results-driven programs like Safer, Stronger Together and the Thrive Academy and more than $35 million to help support maintenance and operations for aging Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Department of Juvenile Services facilities.

The above actions are several of DPSCS’ ongoing efforts to promote the safety of its staff, incarcerated individuals, and the public. In addition, under the Governor’s leadership, the Department has invested approximately $6.8 million in workforce incentives to strengthen recruitment, retention, and operational staffing across the Department. At DPSCS, eligible new Correctional Officers may receive a $5,000 hiring bonus, with payments provided following successful completion of the Correctional Officer Academy and completion of the probationary period and one year of satisfactory service.

In 2025, the Department hired more correctional officers than in any other year over the last decade; launched a camera upgrade project to improve existing technology and expand our available surveillance options; and expanded the capacity of the Crisis De-escalation Training (CDT) program to ensure our correctional staff are prepared to safely address the challenges of their job.

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