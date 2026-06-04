CPW invites anglers to participate in Green Mountain Reservoir northern pike management tournament

June 4, 2026

HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites anglers of all ages to participate in the Green Mountain Reservoir northern pike fishing tournament running now through September 30.

"Predatory Northern Pike in Green Mountain Reservoir threaten not only the recreational fishery in the reservoir but also popular downstream trout fisheries and, ultimately, native and federally listed fish species in the lower sections of the Colorado River," said CPW Area Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert. "Anglers can help us in reducing the Northern Pike population in Green Mountain Reservoir, which in turn helps protect fish downstream in the Colorado River by participating in this tournament."

Participants must register for the Green Mountain Reservoir Management Tournament and upload their photos using the Fishing Chaos app. Anglers can create a free user account to access Fishing Chaos, but they must enable GPS or location settings to verify the location of their catch within the app.

Monthly prizes will be awarded for the most northern pike caught. The prizes are as follows:

Adult Anglers:

First Place: $500

Second Place: $250

Third Place: $150

Youth Anglers: (ages 17 and younger)

$100 for the youth angler with the most northern pike

In addition, there will be a random drawing where one entry per fish caught equals a chance to win $100. Note that the top three anglers for the month are not eligible for this drawing.

Winners will be notified within two weeks after the end of each month. Anglers must complete all required steps and claim their prize within 60 days; otherwise, the prize will be forfeited.

Participants 16 and over must have a valid 2026 Colorado fishing license and are required to obey all federal, state, and local laws and fishing regulations. Failure to follow rules will result in disqualification from the tournament and all related prizes.

CPW would like to thank our partners at Colorado Trout Unlimited for helping with tournament management.

For more information on the tournament, prizes, and rules, visit the Green Mountain Reservoir Management Tournament page.

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PHOTO CUTLINE:

Image of a northern pike