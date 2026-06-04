CPW reminds GoPro Mountain Games water event attendees and participants to Be a Pain in the ANS

June 4, 2026

VAIL, Colo. — Are you planning to escape the summer heat by attending this year’s annual GoPro Mountain Games in Vail? Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding attendees and participants in the water events to "Be a Pain in the ANS" by cleaning, draining and drying their gear before and after each use in the Colorado River. These simple actions help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species (ANS).

Due to low snowpack affecting water levels, organizers have relocated five water events to two new sites on the Colorado River: the Glenwood Whitewater Activity Area in Glenwood Springs and the Upper Colorado River between Pumphouse and Radium.

Following the discovery of adult zebra mussels in the Colorado River near Glenwood Springs in 2025, CPW has designated the river as "infested" from the confluence of the Eagle River to the Colorado-Utah border. This section of river includes the Glenwood Whitewater Activity Area.

“CPW considers a body of water to be ‘infested’ when there is an established population of invasive species, meaning that they are present and reproducing. In this case, multiple life stages of zebra mussels have been discovered in that body of water,” said CPW Invasive Species Program Manager Robert Walters. “Since zebra mussels cannot move upstream on their own, it is crucial for those recreating in the river below the confluence to do their part in preventing the spread of these invasive species further upstream.”

Currently, no zebra mussels — either adult or veliger (larvae) — have been found in the Colorado River upstream of the confluence with the Eagle River. However, it is crucial for those boating and fishing on the Colorado River to help prevent the spread of invasive species, such as zebra mussels and New Zealand mudsnails, to other bodies of water.

Working closely with event organizers, CPW will have ANS staff stationed at both water event locations to help participants clean their gear after each event.

With the discovery of adult zebra mussels in the Colorado River, it is more important than ever for everyone to do their part to protect Colorado’s waters and prevent the spread of invasive species. Be sure to clean, drain and dry your motorized and hand-launched vessels, including paddleboards and kayaks, as well as fishing gear after leaving the water. Small actions like these can make a significant difference.

If you’re attending the games this weekend and want to learn more about how to prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species, as well as tips for properly cleaning, draining and drying your boating and fishing gear, please stop by our booth. You can even take a few swings at a mussel in the Whac-A-Mussel game. We will be located alongside our partners at the Eagle River Coalition and the Town of Vail.

Can’t make it to the games, visit our website to learn more and find a map of CPW’s new gear and watercraft cleaning stations.

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