2026-30 DEPT. OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO SEEK RECONSIDERATION OF HHS DECISION REGARDING MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO SEEK RECONSIDERATION OF U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DECISION REGARDING MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

News Release 2026-30

June 4, 2026

HONOLULU – The Department of the Attorney General today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) decision regarding federal funding for Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit:

The Department of the Attorney General remains committed to protecting Medicaid beneficiaries, safeguarding public funds, and holding accountable those who commit fraud, abuse, or neglect.

We recognize the seriousness of the HHS’s concerns and are treating this matter with the urgency it deserves. The Department has mobilized additional personnel and resources from across multiple divisions to conduct a comprehensive review of the findings, prepare a formal response, and pursue all available avenues to preserve and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid fraud enforcement efforts. We intend to seek reconsideration of HHS’s decision and will continue working closely with our federal partners to address concerns and demonstrate the full scope of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s work.

While recent federal correspondence and media reports have focused heavily on criminal case numbers, they do not fully reflect the work performed by Hawaiʻi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Since 2021, the unit has secured or helped secure more than $14 million in judgments, settlements, and recoveries, pursued civil enforcement actions, investigated allegations of provider fraud, and prosecuted cases involving the abuse and neglect of vulnerable individuals.

Medicaid fraud enforcement is not measured solely by convictions. It includes preventing fraud, recovering taxpayer dollars, protecting beneficiaries, and pursuing appropriate civil and criminal remedies based on the facts and the law.

We strongly disagree with any suggestion that Hawaiʻi has failed to take Medicaid fraud seriously. The Department will continue working to strengthen enforcement efforts, protect public resources, and ensure accountability for those who abuse the Medicaid program.

# # #