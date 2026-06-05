Portland City Council Passes Ban on Force-Fed Foie Gras Sales

Pro-Animal Oregon Foie Gras Hearing Foie Gras Farm Force Feeding Feb 18 2026 Foie Gras Farm Force Feeding Feb 18 2026 Pen

New ordinance gives businesses 180 days to comply as Portland joins other U.S. cities restricting sales of force-fed foie gras.

Portland has always been a city that leads with its values, and today's vote is proof that those values include protecting animals from needless suffering.” — Eva Hamer, Executive Director of Pro-Animal Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portland City Council voted 7-5 today to pass Ordinance 2026-149, prohibiting the sale andprovision of force-fed foie gras products in Portland restaurants, retailers, and food service establishments.The ordinance applies to the sale or provision of foie gras produced through force-feeding. It does not restrictpossession, consumption, or online sales. The policy will be enforced through a complaint-based process, beginningwith written notice before fines of $1,000 to $5,000 per violation may be issued.The vote makes Portland the latest U.S. city to prohibit foie gras sales, following similar action in New York City,Pittsburgh, and Brookline, Massachusetts.Pro-Animal Oregon has organized for more than two years in support of a Portland foie gras sales ban. Animaladvocates have urged city leaders to act on the issue for at least five years, and Portland activists have protestedrestaurants serving foie gras for more than two decades.According to research from Colorado State University’s Animal-Human Policy Center, 81% of Portland residents supporta citywide ordinance prohibiting the sale of foie gras produced using force-feeding. The same research found that 85%of Oregonians support a statewide law prohibiting the sale of foie gras produced using force-feeding.Once the ordinance goes into effect, the businesses that still serve or sell foie gras will have 180 days to remove itfrom their menus or shelves.During council debate, several members rejected the argument that the ordinance was primarily about personalfood choice, emphasizing instead the treatment of animals before the product reaches consumers.“It’s very encouraging to see the city of Portland vote to remove a productof such deliberate and extreme cruelty from its marketplace, especially withpolls showing over 80% of Portlanders support prohibiting force-fed foie gras.”-Sam Schillinger, Campaign Director of Pro-Animal Oregon.“Portland has always been a city that leads with its values, and today's vote isproof that those values include protecting animals from needless suffering.I want to thank the councilors who championed this ordinance and all thecouncilors who voted yes for animals.”-Eva Hamer, Executive Director of Pro-Animal Oregon.“Foie gras is actually just a gross practice that does not need to exist. We willall be okay without this additional delicacy. There are many delicious andwonderful things to eat in the world that do not include having to force-feed ananimal.” -Councilor Angelita Morillo“Sometimes community members come to us and they say, ‘We’ve identified a problem, we think there’s a reasonable solution,and we’d like you to act, and sometimes the answer is simply, ‘That seems reasonable.’ -Councilor Candace AvalosPro-Animal Oregon thanked the ordinance’s co-sponsors: Councilors Mitch Green, Jamie Dunphy, Tiffany KoyamaLane, and Angelita Morillo; for their leadership, as well as the volunteers and residents who testified, organized, andcontacted council offices.About Pro-Animal Oregon:Pro-Animal Oregon works to advance humane and responsible animal protection policies across Oregon through publiceducation, community organizing, and legislative advocacy. Click for Photos/Videos - Credit Pro-Animal OregonFor interviews, contact:Public Relations: Anvar Ruziev – anvar@proanimal.org | 720-550-3146Executive Director: Eva Hamer – eva@proanimal.org | 707-832-8784

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