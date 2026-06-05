Happy Lamb Las Vegas Expands Menu With À La Carte Favorites Alongside Its Six-Hour Inner Mongolian Bone Marrow Hot Pot

Happy Lamb Hot Pot Las Vegas A La Carte Menu

The Las Vegas flagship of one of Forbes' Top 50 Chinese Brands Going Global now offers premium proteins, skewers, and shareable plates.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Lamb Las Vegas, the Maryland Parkway flagship of the globally recognized Chinese hot pot brand, has expanded its menu with à la carte favorites built to play alongside its signature six-hour Inner Mongolian bone marrow hot pot. The new lineup opens the door for any kind of visit, whether that's a solo lunch, a couple's dinner, an after-work stop, or the large-group gatherings Happy Lamb has built its global reputation on.

The expanded menu pairs Happy Lamb's traditional Inner Mongolian hot pot experience with a roster of individually priced dishes that let guests order beyond the all-you-can-eat tiers. Diners can now anchor a meal with the restaurant's six-hour chicken bone marrow broth, simmered daily with Chinese herbs and spices including ginger, garlic, scallions, dates, black and white cardamom, angelica, codonopsis, goji berries and longan. From there, guests can build outward at any scale, from a single skewer with a beer to a full table of shared plates.

À la carte standouts include 8-ounce Australian wagyu brisket ($15.95), beef tongue ($13.95), lamb spine ($11.95), and grilled skewers in beef, chicken and shrimp ($6.95–$7.95 for two). Hot pot favorites are also available individually for the first time, including lamb shank, shrimp paste, lobster ball, fish ball with roe, and black beef tripe, priced from $6.95 to $8.95. Fried plates round out the menu with onion rings, fried rice cake, fried shrimp, fried oyster, takoyaki and grilled calamari, ranging from $4.95 to $8.95.

The expanded menu also strengthens Happy Lamb's position as one of the city's go-to spots for group dining. With six broths to choose from, communal-style service, and a layout designed for shared plates and shared pots, the restaurant has long been a gathering place for birthdays, work celebrations, and family reunions. The à la carte additions give larger parties more ways to customize the experience, whether they want to order skewers as a starter, layer in extra premium proteins, or balance hot pot with grilled and fried plates that don't need cooking at the table.

The full all-you-can-eat experience remains available across three tiers: Happy ($23.95), Happier ($29.95) and Happiest ($39.95) per person, featuring premium cuts of aged prime lamb, Australian wagyu, Kurobuta pork and seafood. A weekday lunch special runs 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., excluding holidays.

Happy Lamb's six house broths anchor every visit: the six-hour chicken bone marrow broth, a Best of Both Worlds half-and-half pot, a house spicy marrow broth, a vitamin C tomato broth, a sour-and-spicy golden cabbage broth and a vegetarian mushroom broth. Gluten-free and vegan accommodations are available on request.

Guests can make a reservation by calling 702-998-8097 or joining the waitlist upon walk-in. Connect with Happy Lamb Las Vegas on Instagram at @happylamb_lasvegas or on TikTok at @happylamblasvegas.

About Happy Lamb Las Vegas

Happy Lamb Hot Pot is a globally recognized restaurant brand founded on the traditions of Mongolian hot pot. Known for its six-hour bone marrow broth, premium lamb sourcing and ingredient-focused approach to communal dining, Happy Lamb operates more than 100 locations across 11 countries. The Las Vegas location, at 4055 S. Maryland Pkwy., offers a group-friendly, approachable hot pot experience centered on quality, warmth and shared enjoyment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.