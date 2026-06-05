Discover the Wonders Beneath the Waves with The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea

“The Fly [is] a charming read with playful illustrations and a message every parent hopes their children receive: Anything is possible.“ —USA TODAY

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate World Ocean Day with Flynn the Fly!The second New York Times best-selling educationalchildren’s book in the Flynn the Fly series takes youngreaders on a new adventure under the sea learningabout the importance of marine life and saving ouroceans. The book is filled with breathtaking biodiversityand natural wonders, revealing how much there is tolearn about our precious planet and oceans and thepower of self acceptance along the way.Flynn takes a wrong turn on the way to CapeCanaveral in the upcoming book, but what starts asa misstep soon becomes a grand voyage ofdiscovery. From coral reefs and mangrove forests toundersea mountain ranges and giant squid—Flynn’sadventures are shown through an unforgettableglow-in-the-dark journey under the sea in thisbeautifully illustrated picture book that explores theocean’s wonders while encouraging youngsters toembrace their uniqueness—wherever life takesthem. The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea will be amust read for young readers everywhere.About The Collective Book StudioWith a focus on innovative content and striking design, The Collective Book Studio, a woman-owned independent publisher based in the Bay Area, offers a unique approach to the publishing process, providing clients with expertise and collaborative support from concept to creation. The Collective Book Studio books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages. For more information, visit http://www.TheCollectiveBook.Studio To request a review copy of the book in English or Spanish contact Trina Kaye

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.