Discover the Wonders Beneath the Waves with The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea
“The Fly [is] a charming read with playful illustrations and a message every parent hopes their children receive: Anything is possible.“ —USA TODAYOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate World Ocean Day with Flynn the Fly!
The second New York Times best-selling educational
children’s book in the Flynn the Fly series takes young
readers on a new adventure under the sea learning
about the importance of marine life and saving our
oceans. The book is filled with breathtaking biodiversity
and natural wonders, revealing how much there is to
learn about our precious planet and oceans and the
power of self acceptance along the way.
Flynn takes a wrong turn on the way to Cape
Canaveral in the upcoming book, but what starts as
a misstep soon becomes a grand voyage of
discovery. From coral reefs and mangrove forests to
undersea mountain ranges and giant squid—Flynn’s
adventures are shown through an unforgettable
glow-in-the-dark journey under the sea in this
beautifully illustrated picture book that explores the
ocean’s wonders while encouraging youngsters to
embrace their uniqueness—wherever life takes
them. The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea will be a
must read for young readers everywhere.
About The Collective Book Studio
With a focus on innovative content and striking design, The Collective Book Studio, a woman-owned independent publisher based in the Bay Area, offers a unique approach to the publishing process, providing clients with expertise and collaborative support from concept to creation. The Collective Book Studio books are distributed by Simon & Schuster, a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages. For more information, visit http://www.TheCollectiveBook.Studio.
To request a review copy of the book in English or Spanish contact Trina Kaye
Trina Kaye
The Trina Kaye Organization
TrinaKaye@tkopr.com
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