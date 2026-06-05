Newly Refreshed End-Unit Home Available in Simi Valley's Sycamore Shade Community

Sycamore Shade Gated Community End Unit Move in Ready

The move-in ready residence features the community's largest floor plan, recent upgrades, and a location near community amenities.

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly refreshed end-unit residence in the Sycamore Shade gated community has been listed for sale, offering buyers an opportunity to purchase a move-in ready home in one of Simi Valley's established residential neighborhoods.

The home contains more than 1,700 square feet of living space and features the largest floor plan available within the community. Located near the community pool, spa, and gated amenities, the residence offers a combination of space, privacy, and accessibility.

Simi Valley continues to attract homebuyers seeking suburban living within commuting distance of both Los Angeles and Ventura County. The city is known for its parks, hiking trails, recreation opportunities, and family-oriented neighborhoods.

Recent improvements to the residence include a new oversized air conditioning system, whole-house water filtration system, epoxy-finished two-car garage, upgraded flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and built-in surround sound.

The floor plan includes a main-level bedroom and full bathroom, an upstairs loft, and a primary suite with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. Additional features include dual-pane windows, a fireplace, private patio, and open-concept living areas.

Community amenities include a gated entrance, pool and spa facilities, landscaped common areas, and homeowner association services that include trash and sewer.

The listing provides buyers with an opportunity to purchase an updated residence within a gated community in Simi Valley.

For additional property information 2681 Night Jasmine Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93065 or to schedule a private showing, contact the listing agent.

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