Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds’ Releases New Bluesy Folk-Pop Single, ‘Tired (All The Time)’

Tired (All The Time) Cover Art, by Isa Martinez

Feeling Tired...All the Time? You're Not Alone. Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds’ Releases Song that Describes Exactly How We're All Feeling Lately

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds, a nostalgic-powered, multi-influence pop rock project out of the Sunshine State, released their second single of the year, “Tired (All The Time),” on Friday, June 5, 2026 at midnight.

Written by award-winning vocalist and songwriter Alexa Lash, "Tired (All The Time)" is a playfully emotional gut-hitter, written about the seemingly shared guilt we all face trying to take a break in a world that is constantly always powered on. It's a song that forgives you in its lyrics and asks the question outright, "I'm so tired all the time. Would taking a break be such a crime?" To Alexa, that answer, after many years of people-pleasing and following the go go go of the Internet's never-ending needs, is finally "no."

"I was so tired after work one day, and just felt like singing about it," Lash said of the song's start. "Sometimes when things slow down, I start getting anxious that I'm not doing enough, or that if I stop, every success will disappear, just like that. This song is my grapple with that guilt. That feeling like I'm not doing enough even when I'm doing too much."

"Tired (All The Time)" is for everyone who has been feeling like they need a minute to breathe. And while some of the lyrics are cheeky, it's that humor that speaks to what humans do sometimes: try to make the serious feel less serious. But the song also speaks to the response we get when we feel exhausted or have something happen that's heavy: "They say just let it go, let it go, let it..." Lash is challenging this advice in its context with her asides. They say just let it go? Yeah "easier said than done." While "Tired (All The Time)" isn't your usual pop creation, this song will get under your skin with each listen.

“Tired (All The Time)” is the second of multiple releases set to come out this year, with an album set for release in December. While all of the songs will have their own style, “Tired” has a more blues-folk feel that adds another layer to the Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds’ sound, following the emotive release of “Smoke” and the murderous themes of their “Witches, Wolves, and Murder” EP. This band is one to keep your eyes (and ears) on. The song is available now to pre-save. But you can check out their current music on all platforms by visiting their Linktree.

About the Band

Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds are a four-piece band with a 90s’-esque, genre-defying approach to songwriting—merging poetry with modern pop, rock, and experimenting with genres outside the expected. They are well-known in the South Florida scene for their fully original music sets, and have their first album set for release at the end of the year.

Musicians & Artists Behind the Music

“Tired (All The Time” features Alexa & the Old-Fashioneds members including: vocals and rhythm guitar by Alexa Lash; lead guitar by Marcel Salas; bass guitar by Carlos Marcano Garcia; and drums by Jonathan Colorado. Additional backing vocals by Marchella Pimentel (artist name: MarcheLLa). Produced and engineered by Ferny Coipel, who has been working with Lash since 2019, at Shack North in Hialeah, FL.

The song was mastered by Zach Ziskin. And the cover and accompanying art was designed by artist, Isa Martinez.

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