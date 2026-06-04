Liquor licensing reforms to cut red tape and speed up approvals

5 June 2026 Eric Abetz, Treasurer

The Tasmanian Government continues to progress significant reforms to modernise the State’s liquor licensing system, making it simpler, faster and better aligned with the needs of small businesses while maintaining strong community safeguards.

A key component of the reform program is the development of a new, fully digital licensing system for liquor and gaming, with Requests for Tender to deliver the new digital system closing 11 June 2026.

Treasurer Eric Abetz said the Government is committed to delivering a faster, fairer process.

“This new system will streamline processes for both applicants and regulators, reduce duplication, and deliver more consistent decision making across Tasmania,” the Treasurer said.

“This new digital licensing system will also allow us to maximise the benefits of our comprehensive overhaul of Tasmania’s liquor laws.

“The new framework will simplify licence categories, introduce a more modern risk-based approach, and reduce unnecessary regulatory burden, particularly for low-risk operators such as small hospitality businesses and boutique producers.”

It will also enable delivery of the Government’s commitment to a 10-day turnaround for low risk completed license application recommendations, through streamlined processes and improved digital capability, and changed requirements for public consultation of licence applications.

Treasurer Eric Abetz said the reforms demonstrate the Government’s clear commitment to cutting red tape, supporting economic activity, and improving regulatory efficiency.

“Taken together, these reforms are about making the system easier to navigate and faster to use, without compromising harm minimisation or community protections,” the Treasurer said.

“While these reforms process, practical red tape reductions continue to be delivered to address pain points right now.”

This includes: