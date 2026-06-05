www.investingplatform.com.au Connects with Australia’s Private Capital Elite at Capital 2026

Investing Platform Team

Investing Platform Named Among Attendees at Wholesale Investor’s Flagship Two-Day Investment Showcase at the Hilton Sydney

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investing Platform has confirmed its successful attendance at Capital 2026, the flagship two-day investment showcase powered by Wholesale Investor and Capital HQ, held at the Hilton Sydney on 21–22 May 2026. The platform was among a distinguished roster of attendees, including family office principals, fund managers, private credit operators, and ASX-listed company founders, formally recognised by Wholesale Investor on LinkedIn following the event’s conclusion.Capital 2026 drew over 750 investors across two days of curated deal flow, panel sessions, and high-conviction networking. Wholesale Investor’s post-event LinkedIn post described the energy as “unmatched,” citing the volume of high-signal deal flow and genuine connections formed in the hallways. Investing Platform was among the organisations specifically tagged in the platform’s official acknowledgement alongside names including Pengana Capital Group, Centuria Capital Group, Harbour Credit Partners, Magnetic Alliance Capital, PanGen Capital, and Motorsport Investment Group.For Investing Platform, attendance at Capital 2026 represented a direct opportunity to position its curated pipeline of residential development opportunities in front of Australia’s most active private capital allocators. It’s timed at exactly the moment where structural policy change is redirecting investor appetite toward new residential supply.‘Capital 2026 was exactly the room we needed to be in. The conversations we had over those two days — with family office principals, fund managers, and sophisticated investors — confirmed that there is genuine, high-conviction appetite for well-structured residential development opportunities right now. Investing Platform is built to serve that demand, and this conference put us squarely in front of the people moving capital.’Co-Founders, Investing PlatformThe conference convened around six investment themes drawn from Wholesale Investor’s 2026 Investor Sentiment Survey: private credit and non-bank lending, ASX-listed small caps, property and tangible assets, private equity and venture capital, and family office professionalisation ahead of the $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer. Investing Platform’s focus on curated residential development opportunities aligned directly with the property and tangible assets track, where family offices are actively seeking income-producing real asset exposure.The macro backdrop reinforced the platform’s thesis. The Federal Budget’s decision to wind back negative gearing on established residential properties from 1 July 2027 has created a structural incentive for investor capital to rotate into new residential supply. Treasury modelling projects the reforms will support approximately 75,000 new owner-occupiers over the next decade. Investing Platform’s current portfolio spans residential developments across New South Wales, including projects in Parramatta CBD, Gosford, Lindfield, Macquarie Park, and Wollongong, with price points from A$655k to A$4.95M.With Capital 2026 concluded, Investing Platform continues to expand its network of wholesale and sophisticated investors. The platform is now open to qualified investors seeking access to its curated pipeline. Further details are available at www.investingplatform.com.au Wholesale Investor has announced that the next event in the series is the Velocity Conference 2026. Investing Platform will continue to evaluate key industry gatherings as part of its investor engagement strategy.About Investing PlatformInvesting Platform is a Sydney-based investment platform connecting wholesale and sophisticated investors with curated property and alternative investment opportunities. Led by co-founders Adnan Tanveer and Adam Newman, the platform brings over 20 years of combined financial services experience and has facilitated more than $180M in transactions. Investing Platform serves investors as defined under the Corporations Act 2001.For more information, visit www.investingplatform.com.au About Capital 2026Capital 2026 is the flagship gathering for family offices, fund managers, private credit operators, and ASX small cap companies, held at the Hilton Sydney on 21–22 May 2026. Powered by Wholesale Investor and Capital HQ, the event brings together 750+ investors around six curated investment themes drawn from Australia’s 2026 Investor Sentiment Survey.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.