Governor Morrisey Joins President Trump to Announce $700 Million for Clean Coal and Energy Security ...

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today joined President Donald Trump at the White House to support a landmark national security initiative aimed at revitalizing the American coal industry, lowering domestic energy prices, and countering China’s growing economic dominance.

"This historic announcement is a massive win for West Virginia and our national security. By protecting existing plants, building new facilities, and saving Americans $50 billion in electricity costs, President Trump is securing a reliable grid to power modern technology,” said Governor Morrisey. “West Virginia stands ready to lead this energy resurgence, lower costs for working families, and prove that clean, dependable coal is here to stay."

Download Governor Morrisey's Remarks at the White House

During the White House event, President Trump announced he is invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA), a 1950 statute granting broad authority over critical national security industries to direct nearly $700 million to strategic coal projects. The federal funding will be utilized to protect dozens of existing coal plants across the country, finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility, and support a West Coast coal export terminal to ship American fuel to expanding markets in Asia.

By utilizing the Defense Production Act to deploy emergency powers, the Trump administration aims to fast-track critical infrastructure upgrades and achieve an estimated $50 billion in consumer electricity savings. This comprehensive strategy ensures the United States maintains a resilient domestic power grid while aggressively competing against foreign energy monopolies in the global market.