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Hawaiʻi Expands Family Leave Law

Hawaii State Seal

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

KA ʻOIHANA PONO LIMAHANA

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAIʻI EXPANDS FAMILY LEAVE LAW

Military-Related Urgent Needs Now Qualify for Leave

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 4, 2026


HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced that Governor Josh Green has signed Act 13 into law, expanding the Hawaiʻi Family Leave Law to allow eligible employees to take family leave for a qualifying military exigency involving an employee’s child, spouse, reciprocal beneficiary, sibling, grandchild, or parent serving in the United States Armed Forces. The law takes effect July 1.

“The expansion of Hawaiʻi’s family leave law ensures that workers can respond to urgent situations related to active‑duty military service without jeopardizing their employment,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “This amendment recognizes the unique challenges faced by families of service members and reinforces Hawaiʻi’s commitment to supporting military families.”

Hawaiʻi’s Family Leave Law provides employees, who work for employers with 100 or more employees, up to four weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave during any calendar year, upon the birth or adoption of an employee’s child, to care for the employee’s child, spouse, reciprocal beneficiary, sibling, grandchild, or parent with a serious health condition, or for a qualifying military exigency. 

For more information about Hawaiʻi’s Family Leave Law, visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wsd/ or contact the Wage Standards Division at 808-586-8777 or [email protected].

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View DLIR news releases:
http://labor.hawaii.gov/category/news/

Media Contact:
Bill Kunstman
Deputy Director
Ka ʻOihana Pono Limahana
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
Phone: 808-586-8852
Email: [email protected]

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Hawaiʻi Expands Family Leave Law

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