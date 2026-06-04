Traffic Advisory - Midway Boulevard between Eagle Street and U.S. 41 Intermittent Lane Closures June 8-10
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 4, 2026) – Midway Boulevard between Eagle Street and U.S. 41 will have intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 10 for Bluestreak to install underground fiber.
Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For information, contact Michael Miano, Bluestreak at 631-219-2924.
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