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Traffic Advisory - Washington Loop Road between Walnut Drive and Prairie Creek Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures June 8

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 4, 2026) – Washington Loop Road between Walnut Drive and Prairie Creek Boulevard will have intermittent lane closures 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, June 8 for Public Works crews to repair a section of guardrail.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. 

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Jonathan Rodriguez at Jonathan.Rodriguez@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.

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Traffic Advisory - Washington Loop Road between Walnut Drive and Prairie Creek Boulevard Intermittent Lane Closures June 8

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