Free2move Spotlights Flexible Ownership Models for Connected Cars and EVs at AutoTech Detroit

Free2move and DriveItAway showcase dealer-native mobility model designed to expand vehicle access, unlock new demand, transform inventory into recurring revenue

At Free2move, we believe the future of mobility is about expanding the ways customers can access it.” — Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director, Free2move North America

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free2move , the global mobility brand of Stellantis, is taking part in AutoTech Detroit to discuss “Reimagining Ownership: Flexible Ownership Models for Connected Cars and EVs,” highlighting how its collaboration with DriveItAway can help dealers create new pathways to vehicle access and ownership.Together, Free2move and DriveItAway are combining flexible vehicle access, subscription-to-ownership technology, connected-vehicle oversight, automated billing and dealer workflow integration into a scalable operating model for participating dealers. The model is designed to help franchised dealerships reach customers who may not fit traditional financing on day one, activate eligible inventory and create recurring revenue opportunities without relying solely on traditional vehicle financing.“At Free2move, we believe the future of mobility is not about replacing ownership, but expanding the ways customers can access it,” said Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director, Free2move North America. “Our partnership with DriveItAway gives dealers a practical, scalable way to serve customers who need reliable transportation today while creating a structured path toward ownership over time.”A Dealer-Native Mobility Operating LayerThe Free2move and DriveItAway model is designed as a dealer-native operating layer that works within the existing automotive retail ecosystem. Rather than creating a standalone subscription pilot outside the dealership, the platform integrates into dealer workflows and helps convert eligible vehicles into flexible, revenue-generating assets.The solution combines:● Vehicle sourcing and inventory activation● Real-time telematics● Automated billing● Flexible-access and subscription administration● Operational controls and payment oversight● Pathway-to-ownership technology● Dealer workflow integrationThis structure helps dealers convert eligible inventory into subscription-ready vehicles more quickly, reducing aging-inventory exposure and turning vehicles into active revenue-generating assets.Activating an Underserved Buyer SegmentThe partnership addresses a major challenge in the U.S. auto market: many consumers need reliable transportation but may not qualify for traditional financing at a given point in time. By combining flexible monthly access with connected-vehicle oversight and automated payment structures, Free2move and DriveItAway help dealers serve a customer segment that is often underserved by the new-vehicle market.According to program data shared by Free2move and DriveItAway, the model is currently operating across 40 major U.S. cities, with participation from 10 large dealer groups and more than 50 rooftops, demonstrating its potential as a national sales-acceleration tool.Program results shared by Free2move and DriveItAway include:● Reported 15–20% incremental new-vehicle sales in participating deployments, representing sales that otherwise may not have occurred● 53 reported new-vehicle placements in one year at a single dealership rooftop● Additional service revenue potential, with subscription vehicles generating repeat service opportunities through the dealership network● Reduced aging inventory pressure by moving vehicles into active subscription contracts“This partnership is about creating new demand, not simply shifting existing demand from one channel to another,” said John Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway. “By combining Free2move’s mobility infrastructure with DriveItAway’s subscription-to-ownership technology, we are helping dealers reach customers who need transportation now and want a realistic path to ownership.”Technology That Connects Mobility, Finance and RetailThe Free2move and DriveItAway platform acts as an operating overlay on existing dealership systems. Free2move provides mobility infrastructure and digital marketplace capabilities, while DriveItAway brings its subscription-to-ownership stack, including customer onboarding, subscription administration, automated billing and real-time operational controls.Together, the companies are helping dealers transition from a traditional transaction-only model to a connected, data-enabled mobility model that supports both sales and recurring revenue.The model is particularly relevant as connected cars and EVs reshape the economics of retail, service and ownership. As vehicles become more software-enabled and data-connected, dealers have new opportunities to manage assets dynamically, monitor usage, improve customer support and create longer-term relationships beyond the initial transaction.Customer Benefits: Reliable Access and a Pathway to OwnershipFor customers, the Free2move and DriveItAway partnership provides immediate access to reliable vehicles through a more flexible monthly structure. The model is designed to reduce barriers to mobility while helping customers build toward ownership over time.Customers benefit from:● Immediate access to new or reliable vehicles● Flexible monthly vehicle access● A structured pathway to ownership● More predictable access to maintained vehicles● Reduced commuting barriers● A digital-first experience through Free2move and DriveItAway technologyFor many customers, access to reliable transportation can directly affect employment, family responsibilities and financial mobility. By providing a more flexible alternative alongside traditional financing, the model supports both customer opportunity and dealer growth.Reimagining Ownership for the Next Era of MobilityFree2move is emphasizing how flexible ownership models can help OEMs and dealers expand total addressable demand while supporting profitability at the dealership level.The Free2move and DriveItAway partnership stands out by combining four key outcomes:● Expanding total OEM and dealer demand● Adding an alternative pathway alongside traditional financing● Creating a pathway to ownership for underserved customers● Generating recurring F&I, service and mobility revenue at the rooftop level“Flexible ownership is becoming a critical bridge between today’s affordability challenges and tomorrow’s connected mobility ecosystem,” added Maillard. “With the right platform, dealers can improve access, protect profitability and build stronger customer relationships throughout the full vehicle lifecycle.”About DriveItAwayDriveItAway is a dealer-focused mobility platform that enables automotive retailers to offer flexible app-based vehicle access and subscription-to-ownership solutions. Through its proprietary technology, insurance, onboarding and program support, DriveItAway helps dealerships expand sales opportunities, serve new customer segments and create additional revenue through flexible vehicle access.About Free2moveFree2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience at the top of its priorities. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term, car rental, and car subscription and parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.For further information: free2move.com

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