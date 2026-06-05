Ten Years Later: Viral Graduation Singer JonPaul Wallace Returns to the Spotlight with Music Featured on Love Island USA

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As social media users across the world revisit memories through the popular "10-Year Challenge" trend, Detroit singer-songwriter JonPaul Wallace has a milestone worth celebrating of his own.Ten years ago, a 17-year-old Wallace captured the internet's attention when he performed a heartfelt rewrite of Lukas Graham's hit song "7 Years" at his high school graduation. The emotional performance quickly went viral, generating more than 20 million views online and introducing audiences to a young artist whose talent and authenticity were impossible to ignore.A decade later, Wallace's career has come full circle. Today, his music is reaching millions once again—this time through placements on the hit reality series Love Island USA, further cementing his place as one of Detroit's most promising musical exports.JonPaul Wallace is a Detroit-based singer-songwriter whose soulful, dynamic vocals and genre-blending pop sound make him an undeniable presence in today's music landscape. Known for pairing raw emotion with polished production and unforgettable melodies, he creates music that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.Since his viral breakthrough, Wallace has steadily built an impressive resume. In 2024, he released the acclaimed Footprints EP alongside Los Angeles producer Bryan Hugo Iglesias, headlined Detroit's iconic El Club, and performed during the Detroit Pistons Halftime Show, showcasing his powerful live performance abilities. In 2025, Wallace and Iglesias released their sophomore EP Lemon Days, which was met with a sold-out headline event at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion, MI, as well as performances on Detroit's television (WDIV) and radio (WDET) networks.His music has also been featured across major television, sports, and entertainment platforms, including NFL and NCAA broadcasts, ESPN, MTV Cribs, Love Island, Selling the OC, Too Hot To Handle, Cash or Trash, and Ubisoft Music's Just Dance 2023 video game.Now in 2026, Wallace and Iglesias are preparing to release their highly anticipated third collaborative EP, continuing a creative partnership that has helped shape Wallace's evolving sound and growing audience.With electrifying performances, a distinctive voice, and a decade of momentum behind him, JonPaul Wallace continues to push boundaries, connect with listeners worldwide, and establish himself as a rising force in contemporary pop music.For more information, music, and media materials, visit:EPK: www.jonpaulwallace.com/epk Website: www.jonpaulwallace.com

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