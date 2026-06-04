Walter Reed earns MHS Excellence in High Reliability Award; providers recognized for exceptional care

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and two of its healthcare providers earned awards for high reliability and exceptional patient care during the 2026 Military Health System (MHS) Conference held May 26-29 in Dallas, Texas.

Walter Reed earned the MHS Excellence in High Reliability Award. Dr. Kip Hartman received the 2025 Award for the Advancement of Physicians in Civilian Medicine (MHS Federal Civilian Physician Leadership Excellence Award), and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Braden Damitz garnered the 2025 MHS Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award in the junior category.

MHS Excellence in High Reliability

The MHS Excellence in High Reliability Award recognizes military treatment facilities and teams for “outstanding achievement in advancing high reliability practices driving continuous process improvement, safer patient care, patient engagement, and better outcomes,” according to MHS officials.

“Walter Reed is specifically being honored with the Large MEDCEN (medical center) Overall Excellence Award,” explained Dr. Paul Cordts, deputy assistant director for Medical Affairs at the Defense Health Agency (DHA) responsible for MHS clinical quality, patient safety, and risk management policies, procedures, and direction.

“This distinction is one of only 10 data-driven awards recognizing outstanding achievement in the Ready Reliable Care (RRC) Maturity Index-Model for 2025,” Cordts added. “The model measures progress and advancement of RRC capabilities across the organization, highlighting measurable excellence and sustained improvement.”

The Large MEDCEN award recognizes medical centers with more than 4,000 personnel that achieve the highest overall composite score on the inpatient maturity model in calendar year 2025. “This is a significant accomplishment that reflects disciplined execution, leadership engagement, and a culture committed to continuous improvement,” Cordts stated.

“This exemplary achievement directly supports the DHA’s enterprise priorities by strengthening critical operational capabilities, driving improved performance across the system, and ultimately supporting warfighter readiness,” he added.

“We do this by following the principles of high reliability to achieve top outcomes despite operating in a complex, high-risk environment,” explained Bernadette Naquine, patient safety program manager in the Directorate of Quality at Walter Reed. “This includes improving standardization and reducing variability; mitigating errors to achieve zero harm; celebrating transparency and accountability; and valuing the contributions of all individuals, regardless of rank.”

Federal Civilian Physician Leadership Excellence

Hartman, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist at Walter Reed and John P. Murtha Cancer Center (MCC) at WRNMMC, is also a clinical professor of pediatrics at the Uniformed Services University (USU).

Cordts commended Hartman as the recipient of the Award for the Advancement of Physicians in Civilian Medicine, stating it’s “a testament to [Hartman’s] outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to military medicine and commitment to our nation’s service members, their families, and our beneficiaries. To do so while also mentoring the next generation of military medical professionals is a remarkable achievement. Your leadership in guiding residents not only enhances their skills but also instills in them the values of excellence and compassion that are the bedrock of the MHS. This award recognizes your exemplary leadership, clinical expertise, and profound impact on the lives of your patients and colleagues.”

“I think that it is an honor to be able to provide personal medical care to pediatric patients and young adults with cancer and blood diseases,” said Hartman, principal investigator for Children’s Oncology Group Protocols at Murtha Cancer Center.

“At the Murtha, we provide care to children, adolescents, and young adults, including active-duty service members. We treat both cancer and blood diseases, such as sickle cell disease. Guiding patients and their families through their journey results in strong bonds and lifelong attachments. Our pediatric hematology-oncology team includes nurses, corpsmen, social workers, art therapists, volunteers, and administrators. Together, we work to give the best care we can for our patients.”

Hartman added that he also finds it rewarding to guide and mentor the next generation of military healthcare providers.

“I have been fortunate to be able to contribute to the development of over 40 pediatric hematology-oncology fellows, many of whom have gone on to leadership positions within the military,” he shared.

“The emphasis within the MHS is to be ready to provide medical support to the military mission. Pediatric hematology and oncology provide valuable training for young physicians and non-physicians in the treatment of disease and non-battle injury, including infectious diseases, chemical injuries, and radiation injuries, in very seriously ill patients. These skills are critical for robust support of the military medical mission,” added Hartman, who has worked in the MHS for nearly five decades.

MHS Military Nursing Leadership Excellence

Damitz, an emergency and trauma nurse at Walter Reed, earned the MHS Military Nursing Leadership Excellence Award for “demonstrating exemplary leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing nursing practice.” He was also noted by MHS officials for “exceptional compassion and commitment to patients, colleagues, and the profession of nursing.”

“It’s rewarding caring for those in the military community and making a meaningful difference for patients and families during their most critical moments,” Damitz shared. “This gives purpose to the work we do every day. The opportunity to serve those who have sacrificed so much for our nation makes this profession especially meaningful.”

“This recognition reinforces the responsibility military nurses have to lead by example, invest in others, and provide exceptional patient care,” Damitz stated.

He added that he also focuses on mentoring, training, and supporting enlisted service members and students to enhance readiness in Walter Reed’s Emergency Department (ED).

“Serving on the Code Blue response and MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) teams while pursuing the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) credential helped strengthen the expertise and readiness required to serve our patients and mission,” he said.

“This recognition reflects the dedication, professionalism, and teamwork demonstrated throughout the ED every day. The military and civilian professionals who support our patients and mission continually set the standard for excellence, and contributing to that team remains a privilege,” Damitz said.

Leading by example is not new to Damitz. He was recognized as the Cadet of the Week while a nursing student and Army ROTC cadet at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. He also served as an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter there, where he was credited with helping save lives in a six-car pileup in the summer of 2020.

According to Dr. Stephen Ferrara, principal deputy assistant secretary of war for health affairs, those recognized with awards at the MHS conference are “excelling at their craft, rising stars, and innovators, but most of all — they are patriots; they are warriors.”