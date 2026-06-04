Capt. Lacy Lodmell Assumes Command of Submarine Squadron 19

KEYPORT, Wash. (June 4, 2026) — Capt. Lacy Lodmell relieved Capt. Rob Garis as commodore of Submarine Squadron (CSS) 19 during a ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, June 4, 2026.

Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, presided over the ceremony and delivered remarks as the guest speaker, drawing a parallel between the goals articulated during our nation’s founding and the importance of service and sacrifice.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This is the desired end state of our nation, articulated in the Declaration of Independence,” said Nash. “By delivering warfighting excellence, the Sailors, chiefs, officers, and families have acted as the guarantors of that end state. That is why people will approach you in the airport while in uniform and thank you for your service.”

While in command, Garis led the squadron through a period of heightened operational demand, notably playing a pivotal role in returning USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) to operations following an extensive maintenance period.

“I stand in awe of what this squadron, all moving with the same purpose, has been able to accomplish in the past 10 months,” said Garis, addressing his staff in the waning minutes of his tenure in command. “Every success is the success of the team, and these accomplishments demonstrate our capability, and most importantly, our will to achieve excellence.”

Friends and family of the outgoing commodore brought their own share of military experience to the gathering. Robert Garis Sr. is a retired senior chief petty officer who served as an air traffic controller while active duty. Garis’ wife, Jen, served as a surface warfare officer and her brother, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Everson, is a former submariner who presently serves as the first battalion chaplain at the Naval Academy and delivered the invocation and benediction during the ceremony.

With his time as commodore complete, Garis will head west to Pearl Harbor, where he will serve as the joint integrated fires and effects cell director at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Lodmell brings a wealth of experience to CSS-19, previously serving as the navigator aboard USS Ohio (SSGN 726) Blue Crew — one of the submarines currently assigned to CSS-19 — as the CSS-19 weapons officer, commanding officer of USS Oregon (SSN 793) — one of the Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarines — and most recently as the engineering and material readiness officer at SUBGRU-9. His diverse career provides strong foundational knowledge to command a squadron whose mission includes three submarine platforms.

“To the staff and submarine crews, I would say that we live in dynamic and challenging times - for the nation, the Navy, and the submarine force,” said Lodmell, taking the podium as the Navy’s newest commodore. “The capabilities that your submarines and Sailors bring to the fight have never been more relevant as we work to deter global conflict, win decisively when called to arms, and transform our Navy to be ready to meet future challenges. There’s work to be done across the board, so let’s get to work.”

Composed of Ohio-class ballistic and guided missile submarines in addition to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, CSS-19 is responsible for manning, training, and equipping its units to accomplish their combat, strike, and special operations missions.

CSS-19 is a tenant command of SUBGRU-9. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control of assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, and the supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.